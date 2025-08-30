ONE GHANA, MANY VOICES: A Civic Call for Linguistic Equity

Here is a strategically framed civic article—elevated in tone, ceremonial in spirit, and directed toward national stakeholders, policymakers, and President John Dramani Mahama. It honors our legacy voice while advancing a clear framework for linguistic equity in Ghana.

🕊️ A Greeting, A Mirror, A Moment of Reckoning

📰 The recent public debate surrounding the Eʋe greeting “Woezɔ”—featured on civic signage in Accra—has revealed more than linguistic preferences. It has exposed a deeper discomfort with Ghana’s uneven embrace of its own multilingual identity. What began as a symbolic welcome has become a national mirror, reflecting our fractured approach to language, inclusion, and civic unity.

This is not a contest between Eʋe and Ga, nor between Twi and Dagbani. It is a call to confront Ghana’s unfinished journey toward linguistic equity—a journey that must now be revived with moral clarity, cultural pride, and institutional courage.

📻 The Legacy We Must Restore

There was a time when the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) aired news in Hausa, Nzema, Dagbani, Ewe, Ga, and Akan—morning, midday, and evening. That was not merely broadcasting. It was nation-building. It was a daily affirmation that every Ghanaian voice mattered.

Today, that legacy is fading. Twi dominates urban signage and media. Indigenous languages are sidelined in schools. Civic spaces—once multilingual—are now battlegrounds for linguistic survival.

If language is the soul of a people, then Ghana must not allow any soul to be silenced.

🛠️ A Framework for Linguistic Equity

To restore balance and build a Ghana that honors all its tongues, we respectfully propose the following to the Government of Ghana, the Ministry of Education, the National Commission on Culture, and His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama:

1. Restore Multilingual Broadcasting

Reinstate daily news in all major Ghanaian languages across GBC and public media. Let airtime reflect linguistic diversity—not just market reach.

2. Mandate Regional Language Education

Ensure that every region teaches its indigenous language in public schools. Language is not just communication—it is identity, memory, and pride.

3. Establish a National Language Equity Commission

Create a statutory body to monitor language representation in media, signage, education, and governance. Empower it to mediate disputes and recommend reforms.

4. Standardize Multilingual Civic Signage

Require public buildings, transport hubs, and monuments to feature greetings in at least five Ghanaian languages. Rotate these seasonally to reflect national diversity.

5. Celebrate Interethnic Solidarity

Document and honor moments when one ethnic group stood for another’s language or rights. Let civic awards, school curricula, and national campaigns reinforce this legacy.

🌍 A Banner for Unity

To accompany this campaign, we unveil a symbolic banner titled “One Ghana, Many Languages.” It features greetings in six Ghanaian languages—Woezɔ, Akwaaba, Oobakɛ, Naa, Barka da zuwa, and Agoo—woven together with Adinkra motifs and a speech bubble over Ghana’s map. This is not just art—it is a visual covenant of inclusion.

Let this banner be displayed in ministries, schools, transport terminals, and civic halls—as a daily reminder that every Ghanaian voice belongs.

📣 Let the Voices Rise

Let no greeting be politicized. Let no language be erased. Let Ghana rise—not as a chorus of one, but as a symphony of many.

As the Eʋe proverb reminds us:

“Ame si le agbe la, ne va do go.”

(He who is alive will surely meet again.)

Let us meet again—not in conflict, but in covenant.

Retired Senior Citizen

Legal Advocate | Civic Strategist | and Founder, Dawn Vision Technologies Ltd.

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]

29th August 2025