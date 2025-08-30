ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Pan-African protestors gather in Ghana to demand cancellation of Africa's debt

By RFI
Africa Victor Cariou / RFI
SAT, 30 AUG 2025 1
© Victor Cariou / RFI

Hundreds of workers in Ghana have been protesting on the streets of the capital, demanding the cancellation of Africa's ballooning debt. 

Friday's protest, led by Ghana's Trades Union Congress (TUC) and backed by the International Trade Union Confederation-Africa (ITUC-Africa), called for a radical overhaul of the global debt system, which unions say is suffocating Africa's economic prospects.

Ghana is on the frontline. Despite being the continent's leading gold producer and world's second-largest cocoa exporter, its external debt stood in March at $28.5 billion, or more than a quarter of its economic output. 

The country is only now starting to recover from one of its worst economic crises in decades, which included a 2022 debt default and inflation that at one point exceeded 50 percent.

"We will not pay!" protestors shouted as they marched through the capital Accra, carrying placards accusing creditors along with the International Monetary Fund and World Bank of strangling the African continent.

"When you look at the process, the creditors and the agreements that led to our debt, it's like an elephant and a small animal facing off in a boxing ring, thinking they're fighting on equal terms. We're in a system that needs to be changed," Andrews Adoquaye Tagoe, a Ghanaian and one of the rally's organisers, told RFI.

Ghana to default on most international debt

Cancelling debt as reparative justice

Africa's external debt has now surpassed $1.3 trillion, with Ghana among more than 20 countries restructuring its obligations.

In Ghana, the crisis led former president Nana Akufo-Addo to request a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A petition signed by ITUC-Africa's general secretary Joel Akhator Odigie and submitted to Ghana's government, called for the "total and unconditional cancellation of Africa's unsustainable external debts as an act of reparative justice".

"More than half of African countries are already in or at high risk of debt distress, leaving governments unable to finance essential services," the petition said, adding that any freed-up resources should go towards job creation, wages, social protection, climate resilience and structural transformations.

"This is not just a financial challenge; it is a human development and democratic crisis," it added.

Zambia asks France to use 'influence' to speed up debt restructuring

Receiving the petition on behalf of President John Mahama, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson echoed their concerns.

"There is a difference between not being able to pay and not being willing to pay," Forson said, while underlining that how debt is used "is also important".

In 23 African countries, debt servicing is outpacing money spent on health and education.

"In the case of these 23 African countries, their debt service cost has crowded out very important spending... they simply cannot pay," Forson added.

Foreign aid stalls as Africa's debt spirals

(with AFP)

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Mr. Smith | 8/30/2025 7:17:04 PM

If you people don't want any embarrassment, you should shut up and go to sleep. The people you are demanding the cancellation from are the same people who encourage our leaders to steal the same money meant as loans.

Comments1
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Victor Cariou / RFI Pan-African protestors gather in Ghana to demand cancellation of Africa's debt

8 hours ago

AP - Julia Nikhinson France says US should not refuse Palestinians access to UN summit

21 hours ago

Donald Trump has announced new plans to slash foreign aid, after research warned 14 million people could die due to the latest round of cuts. By Drew ANGERER (AFP/File) Trump moves to cut more foreign aid, risking shutdown

21 hours ago

Assembly Member raises alarmover rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South Assembly Member raises alarm over rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South

21 hours ago

Richard Jakpa NDC needs courageous and relentless cadres like Richard Jakpa - Desmond Darko

21 hours ago

Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 

21 hours ago

Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced

Aug 29, 2025

Thomas Coex/AFP Wagner Russian paramilitary group's troubled legacy in Mali revealed

Aug 29, 2025

We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder 

Aug 29, 2025

Late Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia Late Dr Busia deserves befitting monument - NPP pioneers

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line