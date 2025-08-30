ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ablekuma North chaos: Sentences too lenient to deter hooliganism – Franklin Cudjoe

  Sat, 30 Aug 2025
Headlines Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa
SAT, 30 AUG 2025
Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa, has expressed dissatisfaction with the sentencing of eight men convicted for their involvement in violent disturbances during the Ablekuma North Parliamentary election re-run.

The eight men—Mohammed Abubakari, Tijani Mahmudu, Prince Dzakpasu, Anas Mohammed, Mohammed Hamda, Darko Otibu Samuel, Musah Muntari, and Ali Saeed (alias Bomba) were convicted by the Accra Circuit Court on August 29, 2025, after admitting to charges of assaulting political figures during the by-election re-run at the Methodist Church Polling Station.

The convicted individuals were each fined 500 penalty units (GH¢6,000) or face 24 months in prison if they default on the payment. However, Cudjoe questioned whether this punishment would be sufficient to deter future incidents of electoral violence, which have plagued several by-elections in the country.

The incident occurred while former Minister of State and ex-MP for Awutu Senya East, Hawa Mavis Koomson, along with other political figures, was monitoring the election. The group was unprovokedly attacked by the accused men, who assaulted Koomson and fellow victims, Majeed Mohammed Saana, a trader, and Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei, Deputy Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday August 30, Cudjoe raised concerns about the leniency of the punishment, suggesting that the sentences were not harsh enough to deter future acts of electoral violence.

“I am not too sure and happy about the sentencing in the case of Ablekuma. I think they should have been punished a lot more. So that people are deterred from getting involved in acts of violence and electoral hooliganism.”

-citinewsroom

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

43 minutes ago

President Mahama caps Ghana’s 80th UN General Assembly delegation with strict new directive President Mahama caps Ghana’s 80th UN General Assembly delegation with strict ne...

51 minutes ago

Late Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi Late Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi passed law exams before death

54 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo donates GH¢100,000, Bawumia GH¢50,000 at Daddy Lumbas one-week observation Akufo-Addo donates GH¢100,000, Bawumia GH¢50,000 at Daddy Lumba's one-week obser...

1 hour ago

Chonke Paramount Chief appeals for safe water, regional hospital amid typhoid outbreak Chonke Paramount Chief appeals for safe water, regional hospital amid typhoid ou...

2 hours ago

Revoke L.I. 2462 immediately — Lands Minister writes to AG Revoke L.I. 2462 immediately — Lands Minister writes to AG

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa Ablekuma North chaos: Sentences too lenient to deter hooliganism – Franklin Cudj...

2 hours ago

V/R: Work to begin on major roads in Adaklu District next week — DCE V/R: Work to begin on major roads in Adaklu District next week — DCE

2 hours ago

Galamsey pits claim 22 lives in Central Region — NADMO Galamsey pits claim 22 lives in Central Region — NADMO

2 hours ago

NDC demands arrest of Asiedu Nketiahs attackers at Ernest Kumi’s one-week observation NDC demands arrest of Asiedu Nketiah's attackers at Ernest Kumi’s one-week obser...

2 hours ago

5,500 police officers deployed to Akwatia ahead of tense by-election 5,500 police officers deployed to Akwatia ahead of tense by-election

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line