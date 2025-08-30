ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Malagasy families 'turn the dead' with silk and song to honour ancestors

By RFI
Africa Guilhem Fabry / RFI
SAT, 30 AUG 2025
© Guilhem Fabry / RFI

In Madagascar, winter brings with it a unique family gathering. Across the central highlands, communities practise the famadihana – the “turning of the dead”. The ritual, rooted in Austronesian culture and dating back to the 16th century, involves exhuming ancestors, wrapping them in fresh silk shrouds and celebrating them in a lively, joyful ceremony.

In Ambohidranandriana, a village about an hour's drive south of Antsirabé, in the volcanic Vakinankaratra region, music and laughter rise from a noisy procession weaving between the family tombs.

For Fitahina, 25, the day is deeply personal. She came to honour her grandmother, who died before she was born.

“I am happy to meet her because I never knew her. I have been waiting for this moment for a very long time. I miss her a lot," Fitahina tells RFI.

"When the body comes out of the tomb, I will go closer and talk with her. I will tell her the good and the bad things in my life. I know she can still hear me.”

Nearby, guests share plates of vary be menaka – rice with fatty zebu meat – while men begin to open the vast family tomb, buried under dust.

Meet the tiny tuft-tailed saviour of Madagascar's endangered baobabs

Fitahina's aunt, Claudine, wears an elegant hat for the commemoration of her late mother.

“I am proud that my family is gathered for this famadihana,” she says. “I will pray for my mother and ask her for blessings – health and a long life for my children.”

One by one, the bodies are carried out. Descendants lift them high in their arms as the crowd moves in jubilation.

Alphonse, a neighbour invited like hundreds of others, describes the ritual.

“We wrap the ancestors in a new silk shroud, the lambamena,” he explains. “It is a sign of love and consideration for the good they did for us. This is how we honour them.”

A little toaka gasy – traditional Malagasy rum – is poured on to the fresh silk. Only at nightfall, when dusk settles over the rice fields, are the ancestors returned to their family tombs.

Financial pressures

The famadihana usually takes place every five or seven years, depending on a family's means, but it is a costly event. Food, drink, musicians and services for hundreds of guests add up, and donations rarely cover the full expenses.

The financial demands are pushing some families away from the ritual, anthropologist Annie Raharinirina, from the University of Antananarivo, tells RFI.

“Some families go into debt to organise the famadihana, but young people in the cities do not really practise it any more,” she says.

Others still commit to large-scale celebrations, calling on professional event organisers for their famadihana.

“They invite famous artists, hire catering services. Families save for years. They sell their zebus [humped cattle, a traditional sign of wealth] or use them as food for the guests," Raharinirina says.

"Some sacrifice a lot, and there are even some who go into debt to organise a celebration worthy of the name. Some people say it is better to save and spend money for the living than for the dead.”

Madagascar's master artisans sail through time to revive lost ships

Tradition in transition

However younger generations are increasingly divided over the practice of this centuries-old ritual, Raharinirina explains.

“Young people in the cities no longer really practise the famadihana, but young people in rural areas like the Itasy region or Antsirabé, many still do,” she adds.

For now, in villages like Ambohidranandriana, the tradition remains a major event. Families and neighbours gather in large numbers, carrying out rituals passed down for centuries.

For participants like Fitahina, it is a chance to come face to face with ancestors and speak with them across generations.

This story was adapted from RFI's original version in French

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Victor Cariou / RFI Pan-African protestors gather in Ghana to demand cancellation of Africa's debt

8 hours ago

AP - Julia Nikhinson France says US should not refuse Palestinians access to UN summit

21 hours ago

Donald Trump has announced new plans to slash foreign aid, after research warned 14 million people could die due to the latest round of cuts. By Drew ANGERER (AFP/File) Trump moves to cut more foreign aid, risking shutdown

21 hours ago

Assembly Member raises alarmover rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South Assembly Member raises alarm over rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South

21 hours ago

Richard Jakpa NDC needs courageous and relentless cadres like Richard Jakpa - Desmond Darko

21 hours ago

Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 

21 hours ago

Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced

Aug 29, 2025

Thomas Coex/AFP Wagner Russian paramilitary group's troubled legacy in Mali revealed

Aug 29, 2025

We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder 

Aug 29, 2025

Late Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia Late Dr Busia deserves befitting monument - NPP pioneers

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line