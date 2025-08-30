South Tongu Youth schooled on rule of law, corruption

The South Tongu Municipal Assembly Hall in Sogakope came alive on Friday, August 29, 2025, as 48 out-of-school young people gathered for a civic engagement programme on the Rule of Law and the Fight Against Corruption.

The event was organised by the South Tongu Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with support from GIZ and co-funding from the European Union.

Far from being a routine lecture, the programme drew a diverse mix of participants, including apprentices in dressmaking, carpentry, and hairdressing, commercial motorbike riders (okada), youth groups such as City Boys, members of the Catholic Youth Organisation (CYO) of Holy Cross Parish, and the Christian Youth Builders (CYB) of the E.P. Church. Youth leaders and the media were also present.

Leading the discussions, the Municipal Director of the NCCE, Mr. Seth Fiagorme, supported by the Divisional Crime Officer of the Ghana Police Service, ASP Daniel Amedofu, engaged the youth in an interactive session on civic responsibility.

Mr. Fiagorme explained the four key principles of the Rule of Law—accountability, just laws, open government, and accessible justice. He reminded the participants that constitutional freedoms, such as expression and demonstration, must be exercised responsibly.

“The Rule of Law means no one is above the law. Justice must be open, fair, and accessible to all,” he told the gathering.

On corruption, Mr. Fiagorme identified common practices such as bribery, fraud, nepotism, facilitation payments, and conflict of interest. He also introduced participants to the Whistleblowers Act, explaining the protections available to citizens who expose wrongdoing.

“Corruption weakens communities, but the youth have the power to stand against it. If you see something wrong, speak up. The law will protect you,” he urged.

ASP Amedofu underscored the importance of police-citizen collaboration in tackling corruption and crime.

“The police cannot prosecute without evidence. If you report wrongdoing, you must also support investigations. That is how justice is served,” he explained, assuring the youth that whistleblowers are legally protected.

Participants asked tough but practical questions during the open forum, ranging from the safety of whistleblowers in small towns to dealing with corrupt law enforcers. Some also inquired about how youth groups could spearhead anti-corruption campaigns in their communities.

By the end of the programme, many said they felt inspired and more informed. One okada rider captured the mood: “Today, I’ve learnt that the law is not just about police checkpoints. It’s about all of us doing the right thing.”

The NCCE described the initiative as part of its broader efforts to build civic awareness and empower young people to champion integrity, transparency, and accountability in their daily lives and communities.