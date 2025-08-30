ModernGhana logo
'Be an agent of anti-corruption' – CHRAJ Municipal Director charges youth in Obuasi East

By Felicia Manu || Obuasi East ISD, II Contributor
SAT, 30 AUG 2025

The rule of law and the fight against corruption are two inseparable pillars of democratic governance and sustainable development.

While the rule of law thrives on accountability, just laws, open governance, and impartial justice, corruption undermines trust, weakens democracy, slows economic growth, and deepens inequality.

It was against this backdrop that the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Obuasi East Municipal organized a youth sensitization programme on the theme “Rule of Law and the Fight Against Corruption.”

The Municipal Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Mr. Samuel Asante Yeboah, described the event as “exceptional,” noting the diverse participation of artisans, traders, apprentices, and youth groups.

He explained that while many young people had some knowledge of corruption, they often saw it only as misconduct by people in high office. “This program has helped them realize that corruption is closer than they think. We all have a role to play in tackling it,” he said.

Mr. Asante Yeboah stressed that the law must remain clear, stable, accessible, and equally applied to safeguard human rights and social justice. He urged the youth to see themselves as agents of change by adopting anti-corruption values, educating peers on its dangers, and reporting corrupt acts to the appropriate authorities.

He further called on state institutions to intensify public education on reporting mechanisms. “People face issues but often do not know where or when to report. Institutions like the Police Service, Legal Aid, CHRAJ, NCCE, and EOCO must make themselves more visible to the public. When citizens are well-informed, they can take better control of their lives and society will be stronger,” he emphasized.

The Obuasi East Municipal Director of the NCCE, Ms. Jennifer Ofori, said the programme was intentionally targeted at young people to deepen their understanding of civic rights, responsibilities, and accountability mechanisms.

“Raising awareness about laws such as the Whistleblower Act, alongside reporting processes, equips the youth to take an active stand against corruption. Ultimately, it is about building a generation that upholds integrity, transparency, and accountability,” she stated.

