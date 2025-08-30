ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Let's Win With The Most Prepared, Marketable, Formidable, And Winnable Candidate

Feature Article Lets Win With The Most Prepared, Marketable, Formidable, And Winnable Candidate
SAT, 30 AUG 2025

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains the mainstay and backbone of the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom).

He knows and understands the contemporary political landscape and has the capacity and expertise to deliver victory.

His enviable and unrivaled experience is a testament to why he deserves to lead the NPP in the 2028 elections.

For avoidance of doubt, he is well composed, versatile, measured, prepared, formidable, marketable, and a winnable candidate.

He's the only candidate who has combed around and journeyed across the nook and cranny of the 276 Constituencies and is very conversant with the dynamics of politics in these places.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's masterclass contributions to shaping Ghana's democratic dispensation are worthy of praise and emulation.

He has not only had a hand in enhancing Ghana's political discourse, but he has also championed highly innovative and pragmatic policies.

Instructively, his personal attributes and values are glaring for everyone and that's why he's highly respected and accepted by the rank and file of the Party and Ghanaians at large.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's appeal and relevance are not limited to Africa but he's undisputably recognized globally for his diplomatic relationship.

Take it or leave it, the NPP at this crucial moment needs Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who has showcased undying love and continued to protect and defend the Party's integrity.

He knows how to put forward an intellectual debate anchored on Superior policies that inure to the benefit of Ghanaians and the world as a whole.

He possessed an unmatched image that rekindles the spirit of hard work, commitment, resilience, tenacity, fortitude, and perseverance in Party patriots.

To add, our Party at this important moment must rely on the revered Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who for the past years has demonstrated compelling character traits of selflessness, kindness, and a generous spirit of leadership.

He has inspired hope in the aged, the old, and the youth of the Party through his desire and meticulous actions towards the Party's activities with full commitment and unstoppable diligence.

In fact, he's not superhuman, and he has always taken responsibility as a true leader with vision and foresight, which serves as a unifying force and sense of belonging and inclusiveness.

To genuinely win power, our beloved Party Spirit goes with the ingenious and responsive Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who has set the bar high with demonstrable leadership acumen of tact and respect.

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia submitted and filed his nomination as another giant step to lead the NPP with the Presidential internal primaries slated for January 31, 2026.

Fast forward to what transpired, the rank and file of the Party, i.e, the aged, old, and vibrant youth of the Party across the Country, came out in their numbers to show love and support.

Indeed, the mammoth crowd and the euphoria were fascinating and full of admiration with another signal of great endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead again.

The level of acceptance was huge and signaled a genuine acceptance and organic love for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who remains the linchpin of the Party.

Without any shred of doubt, the grassroots of the Party spoke with one loud voice for the continuity of the heavyweight in Ghana's political architecture.

The man who truly represents the grassroots of the Party was reaffirmed to lead the NPP, and it paved the way for continuity with the total belief in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In summary, what transpired and reports across the length and breadth of the Country are a testament to the esteemed delegates' endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

They have resolved to win massively with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who, through thick and thin, showed real commitment and genuine love for all and the NPP fraternity.

Long live NPP!
Long live Dr Mahamudu Bawumia!
Shalom!
#WinWithBawumia
#thepeopleschoice
#Bawumia2028
#Aka9p3
#BawumiaIsComing
By: Columnist-Abdulai Abdul-Razak
Tamale South Constituency
[email protected]

0542184296

Abdulai Abdul-Razak
Abdulai Abdul-Razak, © 2025

Humble, compassionate, friendly and caring. Passion for writing on varied issues, especially politics.. More I believe in contributing meaningful to political landscape of the Country. Humble and compassionate. Open minded, selfless and responsive.Column: Abdulai Abdul-Razak

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (65)

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

AP - Julia Nikhinson France says US should not refuse Palestinians access to UN summit

15 hours ago

Donald Trump has announced new plans to slash foreign aid, after research warned 14 million people could die due to the latest round of cuts. By Drew ANGERER (AFP/File) Trump moves to cut more foreign aid, risking shutdown

15 hours ago

Twelve aspirants file to contest NDC Tamale Central primary Twelve aspirants file to contest NDC Tamale Central primary

15 hours ago

Assembly Member raises alarmover rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South Assembly Member raises alarm over rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South

15 hours ago

Richard Jakpa NDC needs courageous and relentless cadres like Richard Jakpa - Desmond Darko

15 hours ago

Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 

15 hours ago

Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced

19 hours ago

Thomas Coex/AFP Wagner Russian paramilitary group's troubled legacy in Mali revealed

19 hours ago

We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder 

19 hours ago

Late Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia Late Dr Busia deserves befitting monument - NPP pioneers

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line