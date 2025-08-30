Let's Win With The Most Prepared, Marketable, Formidable, And Winnable Candidate

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains the mainstay and backbone of the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom).

He knows and understands the contemporary political landscape and has the capacity and expertise to deliver victory.

His enviable and unrivaled experience is a testament to why he deserves to lead the NPP in the 2028 elections.

For avoidance of doubt, he is well composed, versatile, measured, prepared, formidable, marketable, and a winnable candidate.

He's the only candidate who has combed around and journeyed across the nook and cranny of the 276 Constituencies and is very conversant with the dynamics of politics in these places.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's masterclass contributions to shaping Ghana's democratic dispensation are worthy of praise and emulation.

He has not only had a hand in enhancing Ghana's political discourse, but he has also championed highly innovative and pragmatic policies.

Instructively, his personal attributes and values are glaring for everyone and that's why he's highly respected and accepted by the rank and file of the Party and Ghanaians at large.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's appeal and relevance are not limited to Africa but he's undisputably recognized globally for his diplomatic relationship.

Take it or leave it, the NPP at this crucial moment needs Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who has showcased undying love and continued to protect and defend the Party's integrity.

He knows how to put forward an intellectual debate anchored on Superior policies that inure to the benefit of Ghanaians and the world as a whole.

He possessed an unmatched image that rekindles the spirit of hard work, commitment, resilience, tenacity, fortitude, and perseverance in Party patriots.

To add, our Party at this important moment must rely on the revered Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who for the past years has demonstrated compelling character traits of selflessness, kindness, and a generous spirit of leadership.

He has inspired hope in the aged, the old, and the youth of the Party through his desire and meticulous actions towards the Party's activities with full commitment and unstoppable diligence.

In fact, he's not superhuman, and he has always taken responsibility as a true leader with vision and foresight, which serves as a unifying force and sense of belonging and inclusiveness.

To genuinely win power, our beloved Party Spirit goes with the ingenious and responsive Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who has set the bar high with demonstrable leadership acumen of tact and respect.

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia submitted and filed his nomination as another giant step to lead the NPP with the Presidential internal primaries slated for January 31, 2026.

Fast forward to what transpired, the rank and file of the Party, i.e, the aged, old, and vibrant youth of the Party across the Country, came out in their numbers to show love and support.

Indeed, the mammoth crowd and the euphoria were fascinating and full of admiration with another signal of great endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead again.

The level of acceptance was huge and signaled a genuine acceptance and organic love for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who remains the linchpin of the Party.

Without any shred of doubt, the grassroots of the Party spoke with one loud voice for the continuity of the heavyweight in Ghana's political architecture.

The man who truly represents the grassroots of the Party was reaffirmed to lead the NPP, and it paved the way for continuity with the total belief in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In summary, what transpired and reports across the length and breadth of the Country are a testament to the esteemed delegates' endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

They have resolved to win massively with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who, through thick and thin, showed real commitment and genuine love for all and the NPP fraternity.

Long live NPP!

Long live Dr Mahamudu Bawumia!

Shalom!

#WinWithBawumia

#thepeopleschoice

#Bawumia2028

#Aka9p3

#BawumiaIsComing

By: Columnist-Abdulai Abdul-Razak

Tamale South Constituency

[email protected]

0542184296