Health Kpandai NHIS Manager donates micronutrients for pregnant women to Kpandai ECG Hospital
In a major boost to maternal healthcare in Kpandai, the District Manager of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Mr. Biyam Barnabas, has donated 720 bottles of multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS) to the Kpandai ECG Hospital.

The donation, which took place on the hospital’s premises, is intended to improve the health of pregnant women, reduce nutritional deficiencies, and promote safer pregnancies and healthier babies.

Remarkably, this gesture comes less than two months after Mr. Barnabas assumed office as NHIS District Manager, underscoring his proactive leadership and commitment to the well-being of the people of Kpandai.

Speaking during the presentation, he emphasized the importance of maternal health in building stronger communities.

“A healthy mother is the first step towards a healthy nation. Supporting maternal health is not just a responsibility but a necessity. This donation is a token of my commitment to the people of Kpandai and a precursor to the broader vision we have for strengthening healthcare delivery under the NHIS in this district,” he said.

The management of Kpandai ECG Hospital expressed deep appreciation for the donation. Medical staff noted that the supplements will directly enhance antenatal care and improve pregnancy outcomes.

“This generous donation comes at a crucial time and will significantly aid our efforts to combat malnutrition among pregnant women,” the Medical Superintendent stated. “We are encouraged by Mr. Barnabas’s partnership and look forward to more collaborative efforts that prioritize the health of our community.”

Community leaders and residents also praised the new NHIS Manager, describing his action as a demonstration of love, vision, and commitment to improving healthcare access in Kpandai.

