Free SHS: Time to Fix the Mess Before It Wrecks Our Future

Education is the bedrock of every nation’s future. No country survives, let alone thrives, when it toys with the training of its youth. Yet in Ghana, the very foundation on which tomorrow’s leaders are supposed to stand—our secondary school system—is sinking under the weight of populist politics.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), while in opposition, was loud in its criticism of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy. It warned that the programme, though noble in principle, had been hastily rolled out by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to score political points rather than to genuinely reform education. Now that the NDC is in power, the question is simple: will it fix the mess, or was its critique just another political gimmick?

The evidence of collapse is everywhere. Classrooms are overflowing with students, many of whom are shockingly unprepared for secondary education. It is not uncommon to find SHS students who cannot write their names or string together basic reasoning. Some failed their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) outright, yet they occupy desks in SHS classrooms simply because the NPP wanted to flaunt enrollment figures.

Yes, every parent dreams of free education for their child. But free cannot mean free-for-all, irrespective of merit or effort. Elsewhere, access to such programmes depends on academic performance. In Ghana, the NPP threw that out the window, insisting that “every child deserves it,” when what they really wanted was votes. The result? Schools turned into dumping grounds for the unprepared, and quality was sacrificed on the altar of quantity.

Discipline has also taken a nosedive. Take, for example, a female student who becomes pregnant in her first year. Should taxpayers continue to finance her education for the next two years? That responsibility must fall squarely on parents and guardians. Such a measure would not only ease the burden on the state but also encourage responsibility and help curb the rising tide of immorality and teenage pregnancies in our schools.

Promotion standards are equally worrying. The current system allows students to move up the ladder even after failing miserably. This is nothing short of academic suicide. A student who cannot meet the required standards should repeat until competence is demonstrated. Anything less betrays the very essence of education.

The truth is simple: Free SHS was sold to Ghanaians as a golden ticket to opportunity. What we have instead is an overstretched, unsustainable programme that glorifies enrollment numbers while hollowing out quality. If the NDC truly believes in building human capital, it must prove it by moving beyond slogans and undertaking bold reforms. Free education must remain, yes, but it must be meaningful, merit-based, and disciplined.

The NDC must also remember that Ghanaians will not forgive another round of political rhetoric. Its promise to “reset” the nation must extend to every insensitive, politically motivated policy inherited from the previous administration. Education, above all else, should be at the heart of this reset agenda.

Ghana’s future is too precious to be gambled away. Free SHS needs fixing and it needs fixing now.

Ghanaians are watching.

FAB's Gist.