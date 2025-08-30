ModernGhana logo
Revolutionizing Ghana’s Agriculture: Why a Year-Round Regional Strategy Is the Way Forward

SAT, 30 AUG 2025

Ghana’s agricultural sector has always been the backbone of its economy, blessed with fertile soils, favorable climate, and a rich farming tradition. Yet, paradoxically, food inflation continues to drive overall inflation to worrying levels, deepening food insecurity across the country. In July 2024 alone, the rate of insufficient food consumption rose by 5.77%, reflecting the urgent need for a new approach to farming.

The picture has been worsened by external shocks according to Accra Street Journal publications—rising fuel prices, a depreciating cedi, and a severe drought that affected more than 928,000 farmers nationwide. In response, government measures, including a $500 million facility from the World Bank, have sought to mitigate the impact. But if Ghana is to truly break free from recurring food crises, the solution must be structural: a year-round agricultural strategy anchored in regional strengths.

Why Rethink Agriculture?

Food prices in Ghana frequently rank among the highest inflationary items, averaging over 50% increases in recent years. While weather patterns are often blamed, the deeper issue lies in the country’s dependence on seasonal, rain-fed farming cycles.

A shift toward a region-specific, continuous farming model could transform Ghana’s food system—stabilizing supplies, reducing price volatility, and strengthening resilience against economic shocks.

Unlocking Regional Agricultural Potential

Ghana’s regions are uniquely endowed, but their potential remains underutilized:

Northern Savannahs: Ideal for cereals and legumes, especially with irrigation during dry months.

Forest Zones: Suited for plantains, cocoyams, cocoa, and oil palm.

Coastal Areas: Perfect for vegetable farming, fishing, and aquaculture.

Currently, seasonal mindsets and dependence on rainfall prevent these advantages from being maximized. Imagine a national agricultural calendar, where planting and harvesting cycles are coordinated across regions to ensure food is always in supply.

A Year-Round, Regional Approach

A continuous farming model would rest on four pillars:

Mapping Regional Strengths: Research-based allocation of crops per region, maximizing soil, climate, and labor efficiency.

Seasonal Collaboration Across Regions: Coordinating planting and harvesting schedules so that one region’s peak complements another’s start.

Climate-Resilient Practices: Irrigation, drought-resistant crops in dry areas, and flood-tolerant varieties in wetter zones.

Technology & Data: Mobile platforms providing real-time weather and soil insights to guide farmers’ decisions.

The Payoff of Comparative Advantage

Applying the principle of comparative advantage to agriculture could bring profound results. If each region produces what it is most suited for, Ghana will not only stabilize food supplies but also:

Lower food inflation through consistent production.

Boost exports and reduce reliance on imports.

Create jobs and raise farmer incomes.
Strengthen food security against climate and economic shocks.

Rethinking the Narrative

To unlock this vision, Ghana must stop viewing climate as a limitation and start treating it as an opportunity. With the right policies, investments in irrigation and research, and collaboration among government, agricultural experts, and farmers, a year-round farming system is within reach.

This is not just about producing more food—it is about reshaping how Ghana farms, trades, and feeds itself. A bold shift toward a region-driven, year-round agricultural strategy could finally put Ghana on the path to food stability, economic resilience, and agricultural excellence.

This article was first published on Accra Street Journal under the title “Revolutionizing Agriculture: Adopting a Year-Round Strategy in Ghana

Samuel Kwame Boadu
