Assembly Member raises alarm over rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South

Mr. Selorm Bestine Attivor, the Assembly Member for Anyidzime-Zuta Electoral Area has called on the Akatsi South Municipal Security Council to rise against what he described as 'an alarming rate of prostitution' in the Akatsi township.

He said the culprits are mostly foreigners, and the practice of prostitution, if not properly checked, would escalate, and negatively influence the young girls from the area.

Mr. Attivor made the call on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly Hall during the second ordinary meeting of the second session of the second Assembly, where he appealed to authorities to curb the situation without any further delay.

The call, according to Mr. Daniel Dagba, the Municipal Chief Executive of Akatsi South and Chairman of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), would meet an urgent response.

He had since directed the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute those caught in the act.

Mr. Dagba gave assurance that further steps, such as serving notices to the designated joints believed to be engaging in the act would be taken.

“The MUSEC will continue to monitor other security concerns, including chieftaincy disputes, incidents of theft and the rising use of narcotic substances among some youth groups,” he added.

The meeting, which saw Heads of Department, government appointees, and others recorded the presentation of key reports from constituted Committees regarding the plans, achievements, challenges, the way forward, and others for the growth of the Municipality.

The Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) criminalises prostitution and its related activities.

GNA