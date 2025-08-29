ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Restoring National Pride: Ghana’s Bold Path To A Corruption-Free Future

By Benjamin Anyagre Aziginaateeg
Article Restoring National Pride: Ghana’s Bold Path To A Corruption-Free Future
FRI, 29 AUG 2025

Background
Since independence, corruption has remained one of Ghana’s deepest governance challenges.

Every administration has pledged “zero tolerance,” yet the system has lacked the political will to enforce real accountability.

Corruption has spread across state institutions, public services, and political structures, draining national resources.

The Ghanaian people now perceive politics as a means of personal enrichment rather than public service.

Challenges
Despite reforms and anti-corruption rhetoric, systemic corruption continues to thrive:

1. State capture by political and business elites undermines accountability.

2. Illicit financial flows and unexplained wealth weaken the economy.

3. Weak auditing systems and bureaucratic bottlenecks enable rent-seeking.

4. Public institutions tasked with fighting corruption remain underfunded or politically influenced.

5. Citizens experience poverty, unemployment, and poor infrastructure while public officials enjoy lavish lifestyles.

If corruption is not confronted decisively, Ghana risks grinding to a self-destructive halt, with lost development opportunities, weakened sovereignty, and declining public trust in governance.

The question
How can Ghana decisively break the cycle of systemic corruption, recover stolen resources, and create a governance culture where corruption is unattractive, punishable, and preventable?

Way forward
Ghana must launch a Frontal Attack on Corruption through the following integrated measures:

1. Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) – Focused - based approach by the national anti-corruption task force mandated to recover stolen state funds, operate free from elite influence, and publish its findings for public accountability.

2. Institutional Empowerment – Strengthen the Attorney General, EOCO, SFO, and Whistleblower Protection Units; establish fast-track corruption courts.

3. Lifestyle Audit Law – Enforce routine lifestyle audits of politicians and senior officials.

Treat illicit enrichment and state capture as economic treason.

4. Systemic Reforms – Streamline bureaucracy, strengthen internal and external audits, and ensure a living wage through savings from reduced corruption.

5. Government Institute of Anti-Corruption (GIAC) – *Establish Africa’s First Anti-Corruption Training Institute (ACTI)* to groom future public servants in ethics and financial discipline.

6. Preventive Education & Cultural Renewal –

Integrate civic responsibility, criminal code basics, and cultural values of integrity into school curricula.

Corrective schools run by the Prison Service to address recalcitrant pupils.

7. Development Without Corruption – Reduce corruption in infrastructure and procurement by 90%,

abolish partisan contract rewards,
and introduce Military-Civilian Infrastructural Brigades.

8. National Emergency Approach – Declare corruption a national emergency and existential threat, with drastic punitive measures and uncompromising political will.

Outcome
If implemented, these measures will:
1. Recover billions in stolen wealth for development.

2. Create an inbuilt political will against corruption.

3. Transform Ghana into a continental case study on good governance.

4. Cement the President’s legacy as Africa’s foremost anti-corruption reformer.

Benjamin Anyagre Aziginaateeg, CEO
AfriKan Continental Union Consult (ACUC)
Ghana

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

18 minutes ago

Donald Trump has announced new plans to slash foreign aid, after research warned 14 million people could die due to the latest round of cuts. By Drew ANGERER (AFP/File) Trump moves to cut more foreign aid, risking shutdown

21 minutes ago

Twelve aspirants file to contest NDC Tamale Central primary Twelve aspirants file to contest NDC Tamale Central primary

26 minutes ago

Assembly Member raises alarmover rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South Assembly Member raises alarm over rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South

26 minutes ago

Richard Jakpa NDC needs courageous and relentless cadres like Richard Jakpa - Desmond Darko

26 minutes ago

Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 

26 minutes ago

Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced

5 hours ago

Thomas Coex/AFP Wagner Russian paramilitary group's troubled legacy in Mali revealed

5 hours ago

We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder 

5 hours ago

Late Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia Late Dr Busia deserves befitting monument - NPP pioneers

5 hours ago

Baptiste Coulon/RFI Comorian woman says justice minister among men who raped her for years

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line