Feature Article Is Tanko-Computer Blaming Akufo-Addo for Omane-Boamah’s Clearly NDC-Rigged Death? - Part 3
FRI, 29 AUG 2025

There is something insufferably peevish about the buck-passing presumption by some leaders among the ranks of the presently ruling John “Savannah Accelerated Development Authority” Dramani Mahama-led government of the Galamsey-Promoting National Democratic Congress (NDC) that, somehow, they are positioned well over and above the sacred laws of leadership accountability and responsibility that govern all civic and societal conduct in Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana.

And it is precisely this obtuse and asinine level of thinking that makes the so-called Deputy-Director of Elections and Information Technology (EIT) of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Rashid Tanko-Computer cavalierly presume that of all the Ghanaian leaders who have held the democratic reins of governance since 1993 and, to be certain, 1997, when the late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings is verifiably and officially and indelibly on record to have imported Chinese-made Changfang Excavators, as well as Chinese Galaseyers into the country that, somehow, it is only the recently exited President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana’s Fifth, Four-Republican Leader, who squarely ought to take the blame for the predatory and the ecologically destructive activities of the Illegal Small-Scale Mining Industry (See “We Wouldn’t Be Here If Akufo-Addo Had Acted on Galamsey Report - Tanko-Computer” Modernghana.com 8/16/25).

It is insufferably peevish because there is absolutely no evidence, whatsoever, that until Nana Akufo-Addo established the Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Committee/Commission to study the environmentally deleterious impact of Illegal Small-Scale Mining on the country’s waterbodies, forestry resources and the environment as a whole, that any of the leaders of the three previous National Democratic Congress-sponsored governments had made any serious attempt to critically enquire into the seismic impact of the existentially genocidal activities of Galamsey on the long-term survival of the Ghanaian citizenry as a recognizable species of humanity, much less Ghana as a geographical and a geopolitical entity.

And by the way, on the unarguably critical question and subject of the genocidal impact of Galamsey, we must fairly and objectively include the New Patriotic Party-sponsored John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor-led government, although we are also morally obligated to equally underscore the fact that the former Municipal Chief Executive Officer of the Asante Regional Capital of Kumasi did quite a yeomanly job of creating viable, even if woefully unsustained, alternatives to the nation-wrecking industrial activities of Galamsey in the long haul.

Now, fast-forward to the tandem regimes of the late President John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mills and John “The Tampon-Distributing” Dramani Mahama, and what do Ghanaians really witness? Absolutely nothing but the morally benighted and the politically regressive and brazen promotion of Galamsey, almost as if the Biblical End of the World was only a fortnight away. That is how criminally myopic the hoodlum pack of the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Posse operates.

The former Omane-Boamah Second-Banana in the Elections and the IT Department of the 2024 Mahama Presidential Campaign and the National Democratic Congress’ General Election Campaign may not like to hear this but the unvarnished fact of the matter is that the then Candidate-General Mahama spent the last 8 years in opposition actively and vigorously campaigning for the deregulation of the environmentally genocidal activities of Galamsey, on treasonable grounds that the immediately succeeding New Patriotic Party-sponsored Akufo-Addo Administration was woefully incapable of creating adequate and livable-wage jobs for the teeming army of unemployed and, for the most part, our unemployable youths, primarily because for some three decades the Rawlings-skippered tandem regimes of the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) junta and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) blindly, amateurishly and unwisely pursued the Bretton-Woods-prescribed globally discredited economic policy of “Structural Adjustment,” by literally running the country’s economy and education system aground, even while vehemently claiming to be social-welfarist oriented.

Now, precisely how a Health Policy of “Cash-and-Carry” could be smugly and cavalierly touted as poor-people oriented has never been effectively and rationally explained to the Ghanaian people because it simply cannot, when the Mahama and “The Mosquito” Posse prefers to educate their own children, grandchildren and relatives abroad in some of the most expensive colleges and universities, while mendaciously and hypocritically lecturing the rest of their countrymen and women on why the country was too poor to make even Senior High, Vocational and Technical and STEM Education readily available and accessible to each and every able-bodied and educable Ghanaian youth.

Now, all of a sudden, Ghanaians are being told that within just four months of reassuming the democratic reins of governance, the veritable Galamsey Monopoly that is the Sammy Gyamfi-managed GoldBod has realized the whopping amount of some $4 billion (USD) in “Small-Scale Mining Activities.” So, now, the next most logical question to ask is the following: Just precisely how did some government and party officials with absolutely no officially known or recognized mining certification, expertise or skills end up boarding the ill-fated Z-9 Chinese-made Changfang Helicopter on August 6, 2025, in place of their superiors, including “The President of ‘The Republic’” and getting literally roasted and cremated alive remains to be forensically unraveled. God willing, we shall all live long enough to soon learn the unvarnished truth.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Professor Emeritus, Department of English
SUNY-Nassau Community College
Garden City, New York
E-mail: [email protected]

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD, © 2025

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD, taught Print Journalism at Nassau Community College of the State University of New York, Garden City, for more than 20 years. He is also a former Book Review Editor of The New York Amsterdam News.. More He holds Bachelor of Arts (Summa Cum Laude) in English, Communications and Africana Studies from The City College of New York of The City University of New York, where he was named a Ford Foundation Undergraduate Fellow and the first recipient of the John J. Reyne Artistic Achievement Award in English Poetry (Creative Writing) in 1988.

The author was part of the "socially revolutionary" team of undergraduate journalists at City College of New York (CCNY) of the City University of New York (CUNY), who won First-Prize certificates for Best Community Reporting from the Columbia University School of Journalism, for three consecutive years, from 1988 to 1990.

Born April 8, 1963, in Ghana; naturalized U.S. citizen; son of Kwame (an educator) and Dorothy (maiden name, Sintim) Okoampa-Ahoofe; children: Abena Aninwaa, Kwame III. Ethnicity: "African." Education: City College of the City University of New York, B.A. (summa cum laude), 1990; Temple University, M.A., 1993, Ph.D., 1998. Politics: Independent. Religion: "Christian—Ecumenist." Hobbies and other interests: Political philosophy.

CAREER: Ghana National Cultural Center, Kumasi, poet, 1979–84; Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, worked as instructor in English; Technical Career Institutes, New York, NY, instructor in English, 1991–94; Indiana State University, Terre Haute, instructor in history, 1994–95; Nassau Community College, Garden City, NY, member of English faculty. Participant in World Bank African "Brain-Gain" pilot project.

MEMBER: Modern Language Association of America, National Council of Teachers of English, African Studies Association, Community College Humanities Association.

AWARDS, HONORS: Essay award, Nassau Review, 1999.Column: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (7244)

Just in....

