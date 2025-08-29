NDC needs courageous and relentless cadres like Richard Jakpa - Desmond Darko

ModernGhana logo
  Fri, 29 Aug 2025
Mr Desmond Darko, a National Democratic Congress stalwart in Accra has eulogised Mr Richard Jakpa as a courageous and relentless man who can inspire members to stand firm in the face of challenges.

“If Ghanaian politics had a comic book, Jakpa would be its caped crusader- minus the cape…,” he stated.

He described him as a man with the guts of a true soldier.

“While others dabble in polite complaints and half-hearted protests, Jakpa stands firm, eyes blazing, calling out his opponents like a seasoned general spotting enemy manoeuvres.

“Where the NDC sees complexity, he sees opportunity; where the opponent hopes for meek compliance, he delivers defiance.

“They plotted, schemed, and even tried to throw him in jail, thinking confinement would tame the man. Instead, they unwittingly unleashed a force of nature. Every evil plan they hatched, every attempt to corner or intimidate him, rebounded spectacularly. Like a comic-book villain rebounding from their own trap, karma itself seemed to have taken a keen interest in Jakpa,” he stated.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday said: "Now, the party walks the streets of opposition nervously, haunted by their own shadows, glancing over shoulders as if the very karma of their intentions is stalking them. And who waits at the finish line, calm as a monk in meditation? Jakpa, of course, arms crossed, eyes steady, unflinching.”

He said the NDC considered Jakpa as a treasure that cannot be overstated.

“He is the jewel that gleams brightest when the stakes are highest. Treat him with care. Protect him. In a world where politicians are often paper tigers, Jakpa is a lion. He has the audacity, intellect, and fortitude to expose the weaknesses of opponents and defend his party's interests with unmatched skill. Those who underestimate him do so at their peril," he emphasised.

GNA

