ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 29 Aug 2025 Social News

Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced

  Fri, 29 Aug 2025
Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced

The violent clashes in the Gbinyiri community of the Savannah Region have escalated, with the official death toll now standing at 18.

Confirming the development, the Savannah Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr. Mahama Zakaria, told journalists that eight more people lost their lives in fresh hostilities on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

“As per my briefing yesterday, eight persons were killed from two communities. Officially, we are reporting a total of 18 deaths so far from this conflict,” he disclosed.

The deadly confrontation stems from a protracted land dispute between two factions. Several others have sustained gunshot wounds in the clashes, leaving communities devastated and in fear.

NADMO estimates that about 12,000 people—mostly women and children—have been displaced from Gbinyiri and nearby settlements. Many of them have fled to the Sawla Police Station, where temporary tents have been erected to provide emergency shelter.

Authorities say relief efforts are underway, but the scale of the displacement highlights the severity of the crisis. Security has been reinforced in the affected areas as investigations and peace efforts continue.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Donald Trump has announced new plans to slash foreign aid, after research warned 14 million people could die due to the latest round of cuts. By Drew ANGERER (AFP/File) Trump moves to cut more foreign aid, risking shutdown

1 hour ago

Twelve aspirants file to contest NDC Tamale Central primary Twelve aspirants file to contest NDC Tamale Central primary

1 hour ago

Assembly Member raises alarmover rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South Assembly Member raises alarm over rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South

1 hour ago

Richard Jakpa NDC needs courageous and relentless cadres like Richard Jakpa - Desmond Darko

1 hour ago

Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 

1 hour ago

Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced

5 hours ago

Thomas Coex/AFP Wagner Russian paramilitary group's troubled legacy in Mali revealed

5 hours ago

We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder 

5 hours ago

Late Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia Late Dr Busia deserves befitting monument - NPP pioneers

5 hours ago

Baptiste Coulon/RFI Comorian woman says justice minister among men who raped her for years

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line