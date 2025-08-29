Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced

The violent clashes in the Gbinyiri community of the Savannah Region have escalated, with the official death toll now standing at 18.

Confirming the development, the Savannah Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr. Mahama Zakaria, told journalists that eight more people lost their lives in fresh hostilities on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

“As per my briefing yesterday, eight persons were killed from two communities. Officially, we are reporting a total of 18 deaths so far from this conflict,” he disclosed.

The deadly confrontation stems from a protracted land dispute between two factions. Several others have sustained gunshot wounds in the clashes, leaving communities devastated and in fear.

NADMO estimates that about 12,000 people—mostly women and children—have been displaced from Gbinyiri and nearby settlements. Many of them have fled to the Sawla Police Station, where temporary tents have been erected to provide emergency shelter.

Authorities say relief efforts are underway, but the scale of the displacement highlights the severity of the crisis. Security has been reinforced in the affected areas as investigations and peace efforts continue.