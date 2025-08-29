ModernGhana logo
Strengthen climate policy implementation in Upper West – Youth petition RCC

By Aminu Ibrahim || Contributor
FRI, 29 AUG 2025

The She Leads Social Movement in the Upper West Region has called on the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to intensify climate policy implementation in order to secure a just and sustainable future.

The appeal was made during a youth-led climate justice walk in Wa on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, to mark International Youth Day under the theme “Climate Justice Now: Voices from the Youth, Actions for All.”

The march, organized by CARD Ghana under the She Leads Project in partnership with Activista Ghana, brought together members of the movement and several youth groups from across the region. Participants carried placards with messages such as “Fund Our Future! Protect Our Lives,” “Protect the Earth, Secure the Future,” and “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Minimize Waste — The Future is Now.”

At the forecourt of the RCC, the President of the She Leads Social Movement, Ms. Felicia Bagania, presented a petition outlining the climate vulnerabilities of the Upper West Region, including deforestation, environmental degradation, charcoal production, drought, and erratic rainfall.

The petition urged stronger policy integration at the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly (MMDA) levels, dedicated budget allocations for climate action, and the active involvement of women, youth, and marginalized groups in resilience strategies. It further called for tougher action against illegal mining, investment in renewable energy and climate-smart agriculture, and a transparent monitoring framework to hold duty-bearers accountable.

“By strengthening policy implementation in the Upper West Region, we can build resilience that protects livelihoods, ensures food security, and promotes sustainable development for all,” the petition stated.

Receiving the petition, the Upper West Regional Minister, Lawyer Charles Lwanga Puozuing, accompanied by the Regional Coordinating Director, commended the youth for their advocacy. He assured them that the RCC would review the petition and address the demands within its mandate, while forwarding others to central government for policy alignment.

“This tells you that the President and his administration are interested in issues relating to the environment and climate change,” he said, stressing that the youth’s concerns would not be taken lightly.

The She Leads Project is being implemented in the Upper West Region by CARD Ghana in partnership with Plan International Ghana.

