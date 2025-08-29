IMANI backs Mahama’s plan to scrap $1m capital requirement for foreign traders

Policy think tank IMANI Ghana has thrown its weight behind President John Dramani Mahama’s proposal to abolish the $1 million minimum capital requirement for foreign traders, describing it as a pragmatic reform that could unlock entrepreneurship and attract innovation-driven investment.

The President made the announcement during his address at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-9) in Yokohama, Japan, a high-level summit co-hosted by Japan, the United Nations, the World Bank, and the African Union Commission. The conference focused on industrialisation, health innovation, climate-resilient infrastructure, and human capital development.

“We are removing the one-million-dollar threshold not to dilute standards, but to widen the aperture for innovation, job creation, and genuine partnerships,” President Mahama declared. He added, “Ghana must be open to the world, not just to the wealthy, but to those with ideas and the will to build.”

Under the current Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act of 2013, foreign investors in general trading are required to inject at least $1 million in capital and employ 20 skilled Ghanaians. While exemptions existed for sectors such as manufacturing and exports, the clause had long been seen as a barrier for smaller investors.

IMANI Ghana President Franklin Cudjoe, in a policy brief, said the reform was overdue. “The one-million-dollar rule was symbolic, but rarely effective,” he observed. “What we need is a framework that encourages responsible investment, not one that arbitrarily excludes capable partners. This reform, if paired with strong local-content provisions, could be transformative.”

Ghana’s foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows have been inconsistent in recent years. GIPC data shows registered project commitments at $618 million in 2024, but Bank of Ghana figures placed actual inflows at $265 million as of March 2024, reflecting methodological differences. According to the World Bank, FDI peaked at over 2 percent of GDP in 2021 but has since slipped below 1 percent, a decline attributed to macroeconomic instability, high financing costs, and infrastructure gaps.

Mr. Cudjoe cautioned, however, that legal reform alone will not be enough. “Otherwise, we risk opening the gates without paving the road,” he warned, urging government to also address systemic barriers such as logistics bottlenecks and the high cost of capital.

The Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA), which has a history of disputes with the Nigerian Union of Traders Associations in Ghana (NUTAG) over enforcement of reserved-sector rules, has not yet officially responded. But past protests suggest tensions could resurface if local traders feel threatened.

Cudjoe acknowledged these concerns but argued that regulation, not exclusion, was the answer. He urged the GIPC to strengthen aftercare services to ensure new entrants contribute to skills development and technology transfer.

He also pointed to opportunities in agribusiness and mining, noting that cocoa contributes 2.5 percent of GDP and one-quarter of export earnings, while cassava yields exceed 19 million tonnes annually. Gold continues to dominate the mining sector, while offshore oilfields such as Jubilee and Sankofa remain attractive to investors.

For Ghana to truly benefit, Cudjoe said, investments must be directed into infrastructure that spreads growth more evenly across the country. “Capital must deepen supply chains and spread benefits nationwide — meaning prioritising roads, renewable energy, and public housing, not just deregulating trading,” he stressed.

As Parliament prepares to amend the GIPC Act, IMANI insists the reform should strike a balance between protecting Ghanaian businesses and welcoming global opportunity. If carefully implemented, the think tank argues, the removal of the $1 million threshold could mark the beginning of a more inclusive and diversified investment era.