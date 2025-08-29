We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder 

Mr Kwasi Annan Frimpong, an elder and pioneer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed worry over the gradual deviation of the NPP from the ideologies and philosophies upon which the party was founded.

He said the NPP was founded upon the ideals of the United Party (UP) tradition and suggested the need for the party to reconsider and “turn back quickly and build on their roots.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Annan, also an academician, insisted that the NPP remained a property-owning democracy.

“Property owning democracy doesn't mean grabbing properties, however the party must support members to own a property,” he indicated, saying “Our founders knew that with that our members will remain loyal and be more responsible and to support party activities.”

Mr Annan who spoke to the GNA to mark the 47th anniversary of the death of the late Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia, Ghana's Prime Minister in the Second Republic, described himself as a pioneer member who played active role in the formation of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region.

He said: “In fact, the NPP was truly founded on the pillars of love and volunteerism, however, it's sad that we can't notice some of these traits in our members now.”

The late Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia, a native of Wenchi in the Bono Region was a political leader and academician who was a Prime Minister from 1969 to 1972 and was overthrown in a military coup in 1972, he said.

Hitherto, the late premier helped the nation to restore civilian government following a military rule.

Mr Annan expressed worry that currently “the NPP has neglected many of the pioneers and leading members who have the party's memories and that is partly contributing to our political woes now.”

Describing him as a gem, Mr Annan indicated that the NPP had to reflect and build on the ideals and visions of Dr Busia and the party's founding fathers, saying by doing so, it could instill a sense of loyalty to the current crop of politicians.

GNA