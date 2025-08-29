ModernGhana logo
Twelve aspirants file to contest NDC Tamale Central primary

By Ibrahim Nurudeen || Contributor
FRI, 29 AUG 2025

The filing of nominations for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries in the Tamale Central Constituency has officially closed, with twelve aspirants successfully submitting their forms.

Out of the fourteen individuals who initially picked up forms, two later withdrew, leaving a dozen contenders in the race.

This year’s process, held at the party’s regional secretariat, was notably calm and devoid of the usual fanfare and street celebrations that often characterize NDC primaries. Observers link the subdued atmosphere to the sensitive circumstances surrounding the by-election.

After filing his nomination, Prof. Abdul-Razak Abubakari described the process as smooth and praised the party’s structures. He urged his colleagues to uphold the values of democracy throughout the contest.

"This is not an ordinary circumstance of contest. We must all acknowledge the will of God in the outcome and remain committed to democratic values,” he said.

He further stressed that his decision to join the race was driven not by opportunism but by a genuine commitment to service. Prof. Abubakari, a senior lecturer at Tamale Technical University, appealed to his colleagues to honor the memory of the late Murtala Mohammed by conducting themselves with dignity before, during, and after the election, reminding them that service to constituents must outweigh individual interests.

Other aspirants also addressed the media, expressing confidence and pledging to run clean, issue-based campaigns.

The twelve aspirants are:


  1. Dr. Seidu Fitter Mohammed

  2. Hon. Abdul Hanan Gundadow

  3. Hajia Shamima Yakubu

  4. Prof. Abdul-Razak Abubakari

  5. Osman Alhassan Gomda

  6. Aliu Abdul-Hamid

  7. Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

  8. Mariama Naama Salifu

  9. Dr. Abdul-Rahaman Abdul-Rashid

  10. Lawyer Sadat Haruna Alhassan

  11. Hajia Mulaika Salisu

  12. Prof. Seidu Mahama Alidu

