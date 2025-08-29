8 months is enough to deliver results — Akim Swedru MP tells Mahama

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has dismissed suggestions that President John Dramani Mahama’s government needs more time before it can be fairly judged on its performance.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, August 28, 2025, the MP argued that previous administrations had introduced landmark policies within their first year, proving that eight months is sufficient to show tangible progress.

“Those who are saying that 8 months in government is too early for the President John Mahama administration to achieve anything significant should note that President Akufo-Addo’s government implemented the Free SHS policy for every Ghanaian child in the second week of September 2017,” he wrote. “They also implemented the paperless port system which saw a significant jump in port revenues.”

Kennedy Osei Nyarko maintained that governance should be measured by results, not excuses.

“Eight months in government is enough for the Ghanaian people to see results that can be easily measured,” he added.

His remarks come at a time when public opinion is sharply divided over the pace of the Mahama administration, which was sworn into office in January 2025. Supporters insist the government requires more time to address debt pressures and systemic challenges, while critics, including the Akim Swedru MP, are demanding evidence of real reforms and quick wins to ease the burden on citizens.