Kwesi Yankah writes: Tweaa, Profesa Paa Nie?

This is the concluding part of my lecture on academic title abuse, originally delivered in 2009.

The use of credentials to mark accomplishments is a reinforcement of prevailing conventions and practices within traditional society. Titles are used as prefixes and as by-names and honorifics associated with positions of authority. There is indeed a plethora of epithets and appellations uniquely associated with certain chieftaincy stools.

In Ghana’s contemporary history, where traditional norms have been exposed to trends within the western academy, the juxtaposition of traditional and western academic titles has not been uncommon. Kwame Nkrumah, for example, did it in an attempt to deploy African traditional institutions and values to meet post colonial challenges. The title Osagyefo, ‘Gallant Warlord and Conqueror,’ borrowed from Akim Abuakwa traditional appellations, eventually became Nkrumah’s official title of honor, and denotes the relentless war he waged against the forces of colonialism before independence. The title was bestowed by Nkrumah’s praise poet, Okyeame Boafo Akuffo, and was juxtaposed with his honorary doctorate title, enabling the nomenclature: ‘Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.’ Significantly the title ‘Osayefo’ sequentially took precedence over the title ‘Doctor,’ and eventually replaced it, to become ‘Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah’ where the western honorific was muted.

These titles, when prefixed to stool names, are poetic capsules of traits and attributes for which the individual or stool, is known. The individual may be an epitome of benevolence, nationalism, courage, militancy, hospitality, oratory or ferocity. Significantly, traditional titles sometimes portray intellectual and philosophical traits in a notable personality. Titles like Onyansafo, ‘The Sage,’ and in recent times, King Solomon, ‘Wise King,’ or philosopher, have been applied to acknowledge an individual’s natural gift in philosophical deliberations or indigenous jurisprudence. ‘King Solomon’ has indeed been informally applied to the King of Ashanti, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II; but there is more. The title ‘Nana Susubiribi Krobea Asante’ the stool name of the paramount chief of Asante Asokore, who is also former President of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, depicts the stool occupant as an epitome of thoughtful deliberations, allied with purposeful construction of knowledge—indeed a restless intellectual. Nana Dr S. K. B. Asante last week celebrated his 30th anniversary on the stool; and I hereby extend heartfelt congratulations to him. Nana, nyini, nyini, nyini.

But titles, accolades and honors conferred, do not just celebrate venerable feats and achievements. They also convey associated responsibilities expected of cardinal office holders. Honorees are expected to consistently live up to set standards. A doctor of philosophy, PhD degree is not just a title, but also a capsule of society’s high expectations. In several cases where expectations have not been met, the public feels let down. How many times have we not heard on radio phone-in programs, or the social media, expressions of utter disappointment in holders of lofty academic titles: ‘Ah! Profesa paa nie!’ Or ‘kae wei aa ye professor?’ (Is it really a professor who spoke that garble?) where a high academic title bearer has fallen below standards in word and deed? Such a pedestrian verdict may well be the most damning indictment on any academic title holder. Though off-the-cuff, it bites deeper than a reprimand from G-TEC, the Academy or any court of law!

There is one royal appellation in Ghana that sums up our theme. The royal title Agyewodin, ‘One who has truly earned his accolades’ associated with Nana Gyamfi Ampem (former chief of Acherensua), summarizes the cardinal imperatives of title acquisition. A respectable title must be truly earned and merit-driven; not self-conferred. The term ‘Agyewodin’ repudiates commodified honors, and high-falutin titles fraudulently conferred on minions.

But a title conferred also implies a responsibility vested, more than a privilege. At best, it should challenge the honoree to stay the course and not subvert associated standards embedded. In the case of the Ghana Academy, honor bestowed on membership implies a challenge to maintain standards of academic excellence and integrity in daily life. In drawing attention to excellence and the tenets of academic quality assurance, the Academy and academics in general, need not gloat in self-celebration of academic titles, honors and accolades received. The burden imposed by titular epithets and prefixes should rather humble us all. In a country with several academic title bearers including a surfeit of professors, professor emeriti, and degree holders, as well as experts with sonorous credentials, one can only lament the nation’s relative failure or inability to significantly transform the quality of human life within our environment. It is our social responsibility as academics that needs greater emphasis, and not accrued titles and credentials.

Finally, the accumulation of academic and professional titles does not make honorees the sole agents or standard bearers in national development. National development is a collective responsibility with multiple actors. When Kwame Nkrumah established the Academy in 1959 to play a pivotal role in nation building, the foundation members he selected were from a variety of professions. Membership significantly included Nkrumah himself, his arch political opponent J. B. Danquah, and Danquah’s niece Susan Ofori Atta, who was the first female physician of the Gold Coast. The Academy was not an exclusive club of titled academics. Nkrumah’s twenty foundation members included just one professor. The spread of professionals, educationists, medical officers, lawyers, economists, in the ‘Club 20’ demonstrates the multiple needs of the new nation state, and the variety of manpower needed to champion its upliftment.

It behoves the Academy to stay the original course and invite to fellowship not only academics and professors, but also a rich variety of scholars and practitioners, including people from industry, traditional leadership, various professional groups, the world of business, and young promising scholars, whether or not these have chains of academic honors.

Titles themselves do not make a nation. As an Academy with very high achievers, we should enable our actions to speak louder than titles. That’s the only way to avoid the damning verdict, ‘Kai, wei nso ye Profesa,’ whispered at the bar of public opinion.