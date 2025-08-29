ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

School Farm Initiative: A child who learns to grow food will never go hungry – Dr. Otokunor

  Fri, 29 Aug 2025
Agriculture Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr. Peter Otokunor
FRI, 29 AUG 2025
Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr. Peter Otokunor

The administration of President John Dramani Mahama has unveiled the School Farm Initiative, a bold programme designed to transform Senior High Schools (SHSs) into centres of food production, practical training, and agricultural innovation.

Explaining the vision behind the initiative, the Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr. Peter Otokunor, said the policy is aimed at easing the government’s heavy financial burden of feeding students, while equipping young people with essential agricultural skills.

The initiative will cover more than 15,000 acres of farmland across over 700 schools, with a focus on cultivating strategic food crops and rearing livestock.

“In 2024 alone, the Government of Ghana spent over GH¢2.8 billion on feeding about 1.37 million students in second-cycle institutions,” Dr. Otokunor disclosed.

By producing their own food, SHSs are expected to slash annual feeding costs by 30 to 50 percent—equivalent to savings between GH¢840 million and GH¢1.4 billion each year.

Highlighting the long-term vision, Dr. Otokunor stressed: “A child who learns to grow food will never go hungry. A school that cultivates its own food will never lack. And a nation that equips its youth with agricultural knowledge and skills will always be food secure.”

Beyond cutting costs, the initiative is expected to generate employment for 1,400 to 2,100 unemployed Agric College graduates, while also creating between 5,000 and 10,000 indirect jobs in input supply, agro-processing, logistics, and marketing.

Thousands of students will graduate annually with practical training in modern agriculture and agribusiness, boosting Ghana’s human resource base in food security and innovation.

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to officially launch the programme in the coming weeks at Kpedze Senior High School in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Teenage girl found unconscious near OLA SHS, hospitaldetects traces of diazepam Teenage girl found unconscious near OLA SHS, hospital detects traces of diazepam

54 minutes ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Akufo-Addo’s victory in 2016 elections was due to Bawumia’s numerous lectures — ...

54 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia embodies the core values of our tradition — Napo NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia embodies the core values of our tradition — Napo

57 minutes ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin If NDC had any shame left, they wouldn't be contesting Akwatia by-election – Af...

1 hour ago

8 months is enough to deliver results — Akim Swedru MP tells Mahama 8 months is enough to deliver results — Akim Swedru MP tells Mahama

1 hour ago

Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr. Peter Otokunor School Farm Initiative: A child who learns to grow food will never go hungry – D...

2 hours ago

Asiedu Nketia leads NDC big wigs to Ernest Kumi’s one-week observation amid tensions Asiedu Nketia leads NDC big wigs to Ernest Kumi’s one-week observation amid tens...

2 hours ago

Scattered efforts won’t help us win fight against illegal mining —Dr. Amoakohene Scattered efforts won’t help us win fight against illegal mining —Dr. Amoakohene

2 hours ago

Greater Accra Regional Minister Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo Respect Ga people in Accra, it's their land – Linda Ocloo on ‘Akwaaba’ row

3 hours ago

Governance Expert and Policy Analyst, Prof. Enoch Opoku Antwi If NDC presents Ato Forson, he will defeat Bawumia in 2028 – Prof. Opoku Antwi

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line