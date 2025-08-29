Asiedu Nketia leads NDC big wigs to Ernest Kumi’s one-week observation amid tensions

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has led a high-powered delegation to Wenchi for the one-week observation of the late Ernest Kumi, Member of Parliament for Akwatia, whose sudden death has shaken Ghana’s political landscape.

Mr. Kumi, a rising star of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), tragically passed away just six months after securing the Akwatia parliamentary seat on his second attempt. His death has not only left his family and constituents in deep mourning but has also triggered a by-election in Akwatia, slated for September 2, 2025.

Tensions briefly marred the solemn ceremony when a group of youth believed to be loyalists of the late MP initially resisted the presence of the NDC delegation. According to our reporter on the ground, the confrontation created unease at the entrance until traditional leaders and elders of Wenchi intervened to calm the situation.

Once order was restored, Chairman Asiedu Nketia and his entourage were ushered into the event grounds. He was seen exchanging pleasantries with dignitaries of the NPP, in a rare moment of political civility between Ghana’s two dominant parties.

Mr. Kumi’s death has been described as a major blow to the NPP, given his rising influence and energetic style of leadership. Many in his constituency viewed him as a fresh voice in Parliament, with strong advocacy for youth empowerment and local development.

The one-week observation drew mourners from across the political divide, traditional leaders, and members of the public, all united in grief over the untimely passing of the young legislator.