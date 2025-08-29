Scattered efforts won’t help us win fight against illegal mining —Dr. Amoakohene

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has warned that Ghana’s fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, will remain ineffective unless it is pursued through a single, well-coordinated national strategy.

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Dr. Amoakohene endorsed the withdrawal of the Inspector-General of Police’s (IGP) Anti-Galamsey task force from the field, insisting that the current fragmented operations only weaken the fight.

“My stance on the fight against illegal mining is simple: it must be well-coordinated and all-inclusive. Currently, the Lands Minister has NAIMOS, the IGP has a team, and other individuals operate separate groups. These teams often move without recourse to the MMDCEs, who are the lawful heads of the respective security councils. This paves the way for others to jump in with constant complaints of harassments and extortion. This fragmented approach weakens the fight,” he stated.

Dr. Amoakohene stressed that the only way forward is for all forces—government agencies, the security services, traditional leaders, and local authorities—to act as one.

“There should be one united team that involves all stakeholders, government, security agencies, traditional leaders, and local authorities, working together. No single agency can win this,” he declared.

His remarks come amid growing public concern over the environmental destruction caused by galamsey, despite years of state-led interventions.