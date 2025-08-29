Is Tanko-Computer Blaming Akufo-Addo for Omane-Boamah’s Clearly NDC-Rigged Death? - Part 2

Contrary to what the late Dr. Edward Kofi Omane-Boamah’s former Deputy-Director of Elections and Information Technology (IT) for the presently ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Rashid Tanko-Computer, would have the rest of the country and the global community believe, at least five of the NDC stalwarts who perished in the Z-9 Helicopter Crash on Wednesday, August 6, that practically turned out to have been a veritable crematorium, none of these men were “gallant” by even the most hyperbolical stretch of the imagination.

Rather, they were patently and morally sacrificial victims in the traditionally religious sense of the term, which means that like the putatively horrific and the decidedly staged palace assassination of the late President John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mills, on July 24, 2012, by either then Vice-President John “Brazil Embraer Caper” Dramani Mahama or, as already recounted ad-nauseam or times without number, the extant Presidential Communications Director who also, presumably, wrote the travesty of a post-mortem tribute in memory of the late President, read at the time by then-Vice-President Mahama curiously, ironically and scandalously and euphorically celebrating the purportedly auspicious and opportune and, nonetheless, inscrutable act of Divine Providence ushering in the historical dawn of the “Birth” of Ghana’s First Postcolonial-Born Leader.

In his clearly callously calculated Posthumous Mills multicast of a tribute, a newly party-appointed Interim-President Mahama also indicated that his “serendipitous” upgrade to the Presidency and his effective occupancy of the plush and capacious Presidential Suite in the John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor-constructed Jubilee House had absolutely no rival or perfect match in historical significance, with the possible exception of the globally celebrated declaration of Ghana’s reassertion of her sovereignty from British Colonial Subjugation on March 6, 1957, nearly two years before the birth of the Bole-Bamboi native from the Akufo-Addo-created present-day Savannah Region, at the time a part and parcel of the Old Northern Region out of which territory the Savannah Region was carved shortly thereafter.

Now, it goes without saying that having decidedly and effectively and literally gotten away with the treasonable and the unspeakably horrific act of the Palace Assassination of the former University of Ghana Professor of Tax Law, like a drake drenched with water, that is, absolutely devoid of any legal scratches or consequences, the widely suspected hatched man of the Ekumfi-Narkwa native, from Ghana’s Central Region, well appears to have come to the quite perfectly reasonable conclusion that he could also get away with even greater and staggeringly horrific acts of heinous criminality of the most horrendous degree and magnitude of felony, such as the Wednesday, June 30, 1982, unspeakable and globally infamous midnight abduction and the Mafia-style execution of the Three Akan-Descended Accra High Court Judges, namely, Justices Cecilia Koranteng-Addow, Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong and Frederick Poku-Sarkodie, the latter and the oldest of whom had actually served on the country’s august Supreme Court (SC) under Ghana’s First Postcolonial Leader, namely, Prime Minister and, subsequently, President Kwame Nkrumah.

The preceding narrative of which brings this author logically to what his globally renowned and immortalized African Literature Professor, the Nigerian Novelist, Essayist, Poet and Thinker, Mr. Chinua Achebe once lightheartedly and facetiously told him: “You see, Kwame, once you win one of those globally respected literary awards and prizes, it is only a short matter of time to expect most of all the other equally globally significant awards and prizes to literally fall into place.” Which is also weirdly akin to US President Donald John “Finish The Job” Trump rather cavalierly and smugly remarking that with the sort of globally unrivaled power mischievously acquired via the ballot box, at least by the lights of several of his most inveterate political opponents and some media pundits, that he could simply stand across the Fifth Avenue in New York City’s Borough of Manhattan and take a deadly shot at just about any New York City resident and literally get away with this hypothetical act of murderous depravity.

Unfortunately, however, as it has begun to become evident at a relatively fast pace, it is also becoming starkly unarguable by the day that this time around, the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Gang is highly unlikely to easily get away with their historically unprecedented Act of Murder-Assassination by a Movable Crematorium. Otherwise, why would the subalterns and the minions and virtually every Ghanaian citizen, regardless of political party affiliation and/or ideological suasion, calling for a thorough investigation into this most surreal and apocalyptic and highly suspicious accident, including flying in “Independent Investigators” from America’s Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), well before the Chinese manufacturers of the Z-9 Helicopter involved in the August 6 Crash have been brought in or over to determine the cause of this nightmarish disaster and tragedy?

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]