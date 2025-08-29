ModernGhana logo
CSA, NITA address cybersecurity at National ICT Week 2025

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD
The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has collaborated with the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) to discuss pressing issues in Ghana’s cybersecurity landscape.

Speaking at the National ICT Week 2025 held in Accra, the Acting Director-General, Mr. Divine Selase Agbeti, emphasised the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity standards and sustainable financing to enhance the nation’s digital resilience.

He highlighted the importance of collective responsibility across all sectors to ensure a strong and secure digital ecosystem in Ghana.

Mr. Agbeti reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to collaborating closely with NITA and other stakeholders to build a safe, informed, and accountable digital space for all Ghanaians.

