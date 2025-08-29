Akufo-Addo, Bawumia lead NPP big guns at Ernest Kumi’s 40-day observance

The 40-Day Observance for the late Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi, is underway at the Akyem Wenchi Durbar Grounds, where hundreds of mourners have gathered to pay their last respects.

Leading figures of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are in attendance, including former Vice President and 2024 NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who arrived with his running mate, former Manhyia South MP Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, former Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey, Okaikwei Central MP Patrick Boamah, Ofoase Ayirebi MP Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, New Juaben South MP Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, Atewa East MP Abena Osei Asare, Akuapem North MP Sammy Awudu, NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua, National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, and National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha are also present.

Other party stalwarts, including former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and former Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong, are expected to grace the solemn occasion.

Speaking exclusively to Channel One TV, NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua described Kumi's death as a devastating loss to the party.

“Considering how he had worked hard and the difficulties he went through, even after he won the election, and for him to have lost his life is a big blow to the party. Coming Tuesday, we are optimistic that the good people of Akwatia will remember the intimidation Ernest went through to reward their son Solomon Asumadu,” he said.

The late Ernest Yaw Kumi passed away weeks after securing his parliamentary seat, and his memory continues to draw tributes across the political spectrum.