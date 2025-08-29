ModernGhana logo
“WOEZOR, AKWAABA, OOBAKƐ ”: Reclaiming Unity Through Linguistic Diversity in Ghana’s Public Spaces

FRI, 29 AUG 2025

Here is a civic article that reframes the recent signage controversy with unity, cultural pride, and a call to action for linguistic inclusion in Ghana’s public spaces. It’s styled with ceremonial clarity, moral resonance, and practical recommendations—for adaptation:

🕊️ “Let us not mistake the language of welcome for the voice of division.”

In recent days, public discourse has swelled around the use of the Ewe greeting “Woezor” on welcome signage in Accra. The Greater Accra Regional Minister’s objection—framed as a defense of Ga cultural primacy—has ignited passionate responses across Ghana’s civic spectrum. But beneath the surface of this signage debate lies a deeper question: What does it mean to be Ghanaian in a multilingual republic?

🌍 Ghana’s Linguistic Landscape: A Mosaic of Identity

Ghana is home to over 80 languages, each bearing the soul of a people, a rhythm of history, and a worldview shaped by land and lineage. From Ga to Ewe, Akan to Dagbani, Nzema to Dagaare, our tongues are not just tools of communication—they are vessels of memory, dignity, and welcome.

To elevate one language at the expense of another in a national space is to risk fragmenting the very unity our Constitution enshrines. The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Kotoka International Airport, and other civic landmarks are not ethnic territories—they are national altars of remembrance, hospitality, and hope.

🛑 The Danger of Monolingual Symbolism

When public signage becomes a battleground for linguistic dominance, we lose sight of our shared mission: to build a Ghana that honors all its children. The exclusion of Ewe—or any Ghanaian language—from civic spaces sends a message that some identities are less welcome than others. This is not only unjust—it is un-Ghanaian.

As the proverb reminds us:
“Obi nkyere abofra Nyame.”

(No one shows a child who God is—every soul knows its sacred worth.)

✊ A Call to Action: Reimagining Public Signage as a Symbol of Unity

Let us transform this moment of tension into a ceremonial turning point. I propose the following civic recommendations:

1. Rotational Multilingual Signage

  • Public welcome signs at airports, parks, ministries, and transport hubs should rotate greetings from Ghana’s major languages.
  • This affirms linguistic equity and educates citizens and visitors alike.

✅ 2. National Language Inclusion Charter

  • A civic framework guiding the use of indigenous languages in public spaces, media, and education.
  • Developed collaboratively by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ghana Tourism Authority, and the National Commission on Culture.

✅ 3. Ceremonial Language Days

  • Monthly observances where civic institutions highlight one Ghanaian language through signage, music, poetry, and public education.
  • Reinforces pride and interethnic appreciation.

✅ 4. Youth-Led Language Ambassadors

  • Empower students and cultural groups to design inclusive signage and host linguistic exhibitions in schools and communities.

✅ 5. Digital Civic Archive of Ghanaian Greetings

  • A national online repository showcasing greetings, proverbs, and ceremonial phrases from all Ghanaian languages.
  • A living monument to unity in diversity.

🌿 From Controversy to Covenant
Let us not allow a greeting to become a grievance. Let “Woezor,” “Akwaaba,” “Oobakɛ,” and all our words of welcome rise together like a chorus of unity. In every tongue, let Ghana say: “You are home.”

As Kwame Nkrumah once declared, “We face neither East nor West—we face forward.”

Let us now face forward together, in every language, with every heart.

Retired Senior Citizen
Legal Advocate | Civic Strategist | Founder, Dawn Vision Technologies Ltd.

Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

#UnityInDiversity #GhanaSpeaks #CivicRenewal #LinguisticInclusion #WoezorAkwaabaOobake

#DawnVision

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

