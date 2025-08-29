NPP has no chance of winning 2028 general elections — Ebo Buckman

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Ebo Buckman, has asserted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no chance of winning the 2028 general elections.

According to him, the elections will be a straight contest between the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change.

Mr. Buckman, who was speaking on TV3’s New Day programme on Friday, August 29, said his movement will soon transform into a full political party to offer a credible alternative for disgruntled NPP members.

“Some of us are not worried, because we believe that NPP has no chance in the 2028 election, if you consider their performance, how they run the country in the last 8 years,” he said.

“I believe that 2028 election should be an election between whoever NDC is going to present and Mr. Alan Kyeremateng because if you look at all those contesting the NPP flagbearer position, Alan is far better than all of them in terms of character, in terms of competence, in terms of credibility,” he added.

Mr. Buckman further argued that the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration has left a poor record, making it impossible for the NPP to convince Ghanaians in the next election.

“If not all, majority of Ghanaians have come to the conclusion that Nana Akufo-Addo is the worst president Ghana has ever had. Yet, Dr. Bawumia claims he is the best vice president. This cannot be possible because the presidency is one ticket, and they failed together,” he said.

He stressed that the 2028 elections will not be about party colours but about competence, character and credibility.