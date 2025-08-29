It’s in Bawumia’s DNA to lie anytime he speaks for about 5 minutes — Ebo Buckman

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Ebo Buckman, has accused former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of being dishonest in his public utterances.

He claimed that the 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer often tells lies when he speaks for more than five minutes.

Mr. Buckman made the allegation on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Friday, August 29, while responding to Dr. Bawumia’s comments after filing his flagbearer nomination forms on Thursday.

“It seems Dr. Bawumia hasn’t changed. I think it is in the DNA that anytime he speaks more than five minutes, you have to lie,” he alleged.

He challenged the former Vice President’s claim of being the brain behind country's mobile money interoperability system, insisting it was not his idea.

He also argued that Dr. Bawumia’s assertion that Ghana was the first country to implement such a system was false, pointing to Tanzania’s rollout in 2014.

Mr. Buckman further accused Dr. Bawumia of failing to honour promises to the people of Cape Coast, particularly the pledge to build a harbour and an airport.

“The party has a problem because from the way things are going, they are skewing the process in favour of Dr. Bawumia. But we believe the NPP has no chance in the 2028 election if you consider how they have run the country in the last eight years,” he stated.