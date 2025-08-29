Akwatia by-election: ‘24% of late Ernest Kumi’s voters abandon NPP candidate for NDC’ — Global InfoAnalytics

A new survey by independent research firm Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that disunity is undermining the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) chances of retaining its seat in the upcoming Akwatia by-election.

The poll indicates that about 24% of constituents who voted for the late NPP Member of Parliament, Ernest Yaw Kumi, in the 2024 general election have now switched their support to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a social media update on Friday, August 29, the Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, noted that about 3% of 2024 NDC voters have also switched to the NPP.

“Lack of unity is the source of NPP’s problems in Akwatia as 24% of voters who supported Ernest Kumi have abandoned the NPP candidate for NDC’s Baidoo. Additionally, as 3% of NDC voters switch to the NPP candidate, 11% of NPP voters also switch camp, giving the NDC an +8% net advantage according to the new poll from the Akwatia constituency,” the update read.

It also noted that "Ernest Kumi’s home town set to deliver a huge blow to NPP as voters abandon Asamadu in droves. Asumadu lost 28% of his support in 3 weeks while Baidoo gained 18%. Asumadu dropped from 77% nearly 4 weeks ago to 49% in Wenchi, NPP’s world bank in Akwatia."

Global InfoAnalytics further noted that the governing NDC is projected to win the by-election.

Its survey shows that the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Lawyer Bernard Bediako, is likely to secure 53% of the votes, while the NPP’s Solomon Asumadu is expected to garner 47%.

The poll explained that Bediako’s lead is being driven by voters prioritising development, as well as strong support among SHS and tertiary-level voters.

It also revealed that 57% of voters intending to vote based on sympathy hold JHS education or no formal qualifications, with sympathy votes accounting for 4% of overall priorities.

The Akwatia by-election, scheduled for September 2, was triggered by the death of NPP MP Ernest Yaw Kumi in July 2025, only months after his election.