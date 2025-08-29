Support Fund for children of August 6 crash victims receives over GHS3.5 million — Presidency

The Support Fund established for the children of the victims of the August 6 military helicopter crash has received more than GHS3.5 million in donations.

A public update issued by the Presidency on Friday, August 29, and signed by Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs and Coordinator of the Fund, said contributions have continued to pour in from institutions and individuals across the country.

It noted that between August 19 and August 28, donations came from entities including Ghana Airport Ltd, ARB Apex Bank PLC, STL Foundation, Olam Agric, Fidelity Bank Ghana, ADB Bank, GLICO General Insurance, and the National Insurance Commission, among others.

“Total donations received now amount to: GHS 3,576,600.00 and US$20,000.00,” the statement read in part.

Donations to the Fund can be made through Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited (Stanbic Heights Branch, Accra) using the following accounts: Ghana Cedi (GHS) Account — 9040013628372; US Dollar (USD) Account — 9040013628534.

Cheques and bank drafts are to be made payable to Children Support Fund 6825.

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama said the Fund was established to safeguard the future of the children of the eight Ghanaians who lost their lives in the crash, ensuring they are not deprived of essential support.

Mr. Mahama explained that the contributions will go towards the education, healthcare, and general welfare of the beneficiaries, from primary to tertiary levels, including technical training and medical insurance.

“The Fund will cater for the education, healthcare, and welfare needs of the children, ensuring they are not deprived of the opportunities their late parents worked to secure,” the President said during the state funeral for the eight victims.