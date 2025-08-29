We’ll restore workers sacked by NDC government – Bawumia

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to restore the appointments of workers dismissed by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr. Bawumia made the vow on Thursday when he submitted his nomination forms at the NPP headquarters in Accra, accusing the NDC of reneging on its promises and worsening the plight of ordinary Ghanaians.

He said the governing party, which campaigned on introducing a 24-hour economy, has instead thrown many citizens, particularly the youth, into unemployment.

Thousands of NPP faithful stormed the party headquarters to show support, waving placards with inscriptions such as “Bawumia is the formidable choice”, “Winnable Candidate for 2028” and “Win with Bawumia.” The charged atmosphere was filled with singing and chanting as Dr. Bawumia and his wife, Samira, both clad in white, interacted with the crowd to the sound of songs played in his honour.

Several former Members of Parliament, ex-Chief Executives, and senior party officials also attended the event to witness the filing process.

National Vision

Dr. Bawumia said the NDC’s decision to lay off Ghanaian workers was a setback to development and pledged to reinstate them if elected President. He outlined broad plans to reduce hardship and expand opportunities for citizens.

“My vision is to introduce 12 measures that will reduce the cost of living for the average Ghanaian and provide support for the vulnerable,” he stated.

He explained that his administration would adopt a constituency-based development and budgeting approach, create a modern digitalised economy, and ensure equal opportunities for women, persons with disabilities, and grassroots communities.

He further promised to boost job creation, establish a national credit system, support domestic production, ease fiscal burdens, and dedicate three percent of GDP currently spent by the public sector to the private sector through local procurement — a strategy he said mirrors advanced economies.

Call for Unity

Addressing party matters, Dr. Bawumia urged unity among NPP members ahead of the 2028 polls. He described himself as the most prepared candidate to lead the party, drawing on his 16 years of service both in government and in the NPP.

“I may not be wealthy like many others, but I have dedicated my life, knowledge, and reputation to building this party and supporting the development of our nation,” he said.

Track Record

Dr. Bawumia highlighted key initiatives he championed as Vice President, including the Bank of Ghana’s Gold Purchase Programme, the Gold-for-Oil initiative, Ghana Card rollout, Mobile Money Interoperability, Digital Property Address System, Agenda 111, One Constituency One Ambulance, medical drone delivery, Universal QR Code Payment System, “No Guarantor” Student Loan Scheme, Ghana.Gov, Citizens App, and NHIS mobile registration.

He argued that these interventions have positioned him as one of Ghana’s most effective Vice Presidents.

“The combined effect of how well I am known today and my experience as Vice President makes me the most prepared person for the NPP's quest for the 2028 election and governance in 2029. This is what the streets refer to as being rich in ideas,” he declared.

Warning Against Division

Dr. Bawumia cautioned fellow aspirants and supporters against divisive rhetoric, particularly religious-based attacks, stressing that such actions would only strengthen the NDC’s hand in the next election.

“The opposition is not within; it is out there. Instead of using our energy to fight among ourselves, let us focus on the NDC government,” he urged.

He also criticised the governing party for failing to honour key promises, including a pledge to pay cocoa farmers at least GH¢6,000 and the vow to repeal L.I. 2462 in the fight against illegal mining.

“It is already evident that the NDC does not intend to fulfil the lofty promises they made in their quest for power,” he added.