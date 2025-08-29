ModernGhana logo
A Lost Public Trust

By Daily Guide
Editorial A Lost Public Trust
FRI, 29 AUG 2025

Public confidence in the police is at an all-time low as far as political cases are concerned.

Little wonder the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the main opposition party, is not confident about fair policing when the Akwatia by-election is due.

The reason for this non-confidence in the willingness of the law enforcement department to be professional is not far-fetched.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) recently engaged the leadership of the NPP in an obvious bid to assure them that the police will be professional, an action which was intended to win the confidence of the party.

Unfortunately, however, his word has been consumed with a pinch of salt.

From hindsight, the party and observers alike have recalled the Ablekuma North re-run election and how useless the police were when hoodlums descended upon selected persons and assaulted their targets as they pleased.

It was not as if there were no police officers on the grounds; they appeared unprepared for the troubled atmosphere when the hoodlums began doing their work.

The IGP must use the Akwatia by-election to prove that he is able to deliver, thereby reversing the unenviable impression people have about his stewardship.

If a re-run election posted what we saw at Ablekuma North, then what should we expect in a by-election or a general election?

It was good the IGP engaged with the leadership of the NPP though, because as one of the two dominant parties in the country, it needs such an assurance from the IGP as the party lock horns with its counterpart National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Akwatia.

By-elections in the country have mostly been heady, we hope the Akwatia by-election would be different.

The police have a duty to ensure law and order; five thousand officers, according to the IGP, would be deployed there. Impressive number that is but would they be allowed to discharge their assignment professionally? That is the doubt the NPP is harbouring considering what transpired at Ablekuma North.

The fear about the NDC hoodlums turning up at the Akwatia by-election under the guise of being National Security operatives is driving the NPP leadership to threaten to protect themselves when such occurrences are noticed during the election.

The protection of the by-election is a police function and should therefore be treated as such. Any attempt at repeating what transpired in Ablekuma North would trigger negative and avoidable outcomes.

Many lessons were learnt in the Ablekuma North re-run and these should determine our conduct in the Akwatia by-election.

Richard Jakpa, Director of Operations at the National Security Headquarters, is reported to have made some recce of Akwatia. This has prompted suspicion about the motive of the action.

It is our hope that Mr. Jakpa and his ilk would not do anything that would compromise the security of Akwatia.

Ghana has suffered disturbing security challenges of late, this is not the time to add another one, not now.

