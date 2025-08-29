August 29: Cedi drops to sell at GHS12.60 per dollar on forex market, GHS11.26 on interbank

The Ghanaian cedi has continued to depreciate in value against the US dollar on Friday, August 29, 2025, with an average buying rate of GHS11.15 and a selling rate of GHS11.71.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS12.20 for dollar purchases and GHS12.60 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS11.24 for buying and GHS11.26 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS14.91 for buying and GHS15.78 for selling. The Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS15.21.

The euro is also trading at GHS12.87 for buying and GHS13.63 for selling at forex bureaus, while the interbank rate stands at GHS13.14.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Afriex are offering dollar rates is GHS11.20 and GHS11.00 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex are offering GHS15.08 and GHS14.94 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

Afriex and Lemfi have quoted GHS12.75 and GHS12.81 respectively for the euro for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rate is GHS12.20 each.