Kenya's deadly protests spur outsiders into election battle

After weeks of violent protests, a leading rights activist and former chief justice have emerged as presidential contenders -- but can they succeed in the bare-knuckle world of Kenyan politics?

President William Ruto has seen his popularity plummet since coming to power in 2022 over continued economic stagnation, corruption, police brutality and abductions targeting government critics.

Ruto has stood firm against waves of violent protests seeking to force his resignation in mid-2024 and again in recent months, in which hundreds have died or disappeared.

But many are now looking for new faces who can challenge him at the next election in 2027.

Firebrand human rights activist Boniface Mwangi on Wednesday announced his bid for the top seat, vowing not to work with "anyone who is contaminated".

"We cannot achieve change by working with people who have been part of the problem," Mwangi said as he announced his candidature.

He pitched himself as the antithesis of the typical politician -- shunning bribes and the lavish cash hand-outs to voters that occur during Kenyan campaigns.

But the 42-year-old faces an uphill struggle. His previous attempt to run a clean campaign -- running for a parliamentary seat in 2017 -- ended in failure.

'Murky environment'

Another figure who has entered the fray is former chief justice David Maraga, who came out of retirement in June to announce his presidential bid.

In an interview, he told AFP he had not previously considered a political career but was shocked into action by Ruto's violent crackdown on protesters.

"What I saw horrified me," he said. It is a "leadership that does not want to follow the law."

David Maraga, 74, says he is willing to enter the 'murky' world of Kenyan politics. By SIMON MAINA (AFP)

Maraga, 74, made his name in 2017 when his bench of judges in the Supreme Court nullified the results of the presidential election over "irregularities and illegalities" -- an unprecedented ruling in Africa.

"Maraga could be our Muhammad Yunus," said Nelson Amenya, a columnist and whistleblower, on X, referring to the respected Bangladeshi civil society leader and statesman.

Maraga rejects claims that he lacks the charisma and brawn for politics.

"I am prepared to go into the murky environment," he told AFP.

"What good is a good reputation for me if... I see my country going down and I see the youths being killed, being kidnapped?"

'Built to corrupt'

Ruto remains defiant, saying only he has a plan for the country, based on mobilising international investment and reforming public services.

The opposition's "only plan is that 'Ruto must go' -- how will that help Kenyans and the country?" he said in a speech during the protests in June.

Ruto has also repeatedly proved his mastery of Kenyan politics -- how to exploit its deep-rooted tribal divisions and mobilise voters with financial promises.

Kenya has seen deadly protests in 2024 and 2025. By Luis TATO (AFP)

While the protests of 2024 and 2025 showed there was a new generation of educated young Kenyans keen to move beyond that type of politics, analysts say there is still a long way to go.

"Culture does not change overnight," political analyst Kaburu Kinoti told AFP. No candidate "can appeal to the mass political market without segmenting it into ethnic blocs."

Patrick Gathara, a political cartoonist, said candidates like Mwangi and Maraga will struggle to stay clean.

"I have no faith that they are not going to be corrupted by the system, because our system is actually built to corrupt people," he said.

Gathara said the key to Kenya's future cannot come from politicians but continued pressure by citizens.

"Change never comes from within," he said.