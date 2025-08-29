ModernGhana logo
Fri, 29 Aug 2025 Elections

Akwatia by-election: NDC candidate leads by 53% against NPP’s 47% — Global InfoAnalytics

NDC parliamentary candidate, Lawyer Bernard Bediako(left) and NPP candidate, Solomon AsumaduNDC parliamentary candidate, Lawyer Bernard Bediako(left) and NPP candidate, Solomon Asumadu

A new poll by Accra-based research firm Global InfoAnalytics suggests that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is likely to win the upcoming Akwatia by-election.

The survey shows that the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Lawyer Bernard Bediako, is projected to secure 53% of the votes, while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Solomon Asumadu, is expected to garner 47%.

In a social media update on Friday, August 29, the Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, explained that Bediako’s lead is driven largely by voters prioritising development, as well as strong support among SHS and tertiary-level voters.

The poll also noted that 57% of voters intending to cast their ballots based on sympathy hold JHS education or no formal qualifications, with sympathy votes accounting for 4% of overall priorities.

“NDC’s Bediako overtakes NPP’s Asumadu three days before the crucial polls in Akwatia. His lead is propelled by voters who want development and SHS and tertiary voters who preferred him by a larger margin.

“Using the committed model, which is likely to be the minimum vote for Bediako, the NDC candidate leads with 53%, while Asumadu of the NPP follows with 47%,” the update said.

The Akwatia by-election, slated for September 2, follows the death of NPP MP Ernest Yaw Kumi in July 2025, only months after his election.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

