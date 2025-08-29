High Court dismisses injunction application against September 2 Akwatia by-election

An Accra High Court has dismissed an injunction application filed by the Action People’s Party (APP) and its parliamentary candidate, David Ankomah, seeking to stop the Electoral Commission (EC) from conducting the September 2 Akwatia by-election.

Presiding over the case on Thursday, August 28, Justice Eugene Nyadu Nyantei ruled that granting the application would not only affect the EC but also disadvantage other candidates in the contest.

He, however, noted that the substantive suit could proceed to its logical conclusion, with some aspects requiring interpretation by the Supreme Court.

The petitioners had argued that Mr. Ankomah was validly endorsed as the party’s candidate but was wrongfully disqualified by the EC despite meeting all requirements, including tax clearance obligations.

In their suit filed on Friday, August 22, the plaintiffs asked the court to compel the EC to include Mr. Ankomah’s name on the ballot paper, insisting that the Commission’s decision amounted to “a wrongful administrative decision actuated by malice and fraud.”

The Akwatia by-election, scheduled for September 2, follows the death of the NPP MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, in July 2025, only months after his election.