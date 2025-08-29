Police presence in Akwatia not to intimidate but to ensure peaceful by-election — Osman Ayariga

Deputy National Youth Organiser of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Osman Ayariga

The Deputy National Youth Organiser of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Osman Ayariga, has dismissed fears of police intimidation ahead of the upcoming Akwatia by-election.

Some residents had expressed concerns about the heavy security presence in the constituency.

Reacting in an interview with the media, Ayariga explained that the police deployment was meant to maintain law and order, not to intimidate civilians.

“The presence of police is to make sure they combat any form of crime or intimidation. So once you see people in police uniform, and you know you are not on your way to committing any crime, I don’t think you should be scared of the presence of police,” he said.

Ayariga also expressed confidence that the NDC will secure victory in the September 2 by-election.

He said residents are satisfied with the performance of President John Mahama’s government and are ready to reaffirm their support for the party.

According to him, the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Lawyer Bernard Bediako, is the right person to represent Akwatia in Parliament.