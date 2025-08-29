The Ministry of Justice Gérald Darmanin on Friday confirmed he had closed down part of La Valentine juvenile detention centre in Marseilles after French prison watchdogs revealed poor condtions for dozens of young inmates.

In response to the report submitted by the Controller General of Places of Deprivation of Liberty (CGLPL) on 31 July, Darmanin said he had ordered a delegation from the General Inspectorate of Justice to go into the detention centre.

"One to two units of the prison will be closed in September for the gradual refurbishment of the cells," Darmanin added.

"This is a very rare recommendation, but I can see no other option than to close in order to reopen in better conditions," Dominique Simonnot, a CGLPL inspector, told the French news agency AFP.

A five-strong team from the CGLPL went without warning into La Valentine centre for 13-18 year-olds between 7 and 11 July. They reported a list of lapses that flouted the inmates' rights.

The walls of the cells were covered in graffiti that inspectors suspected were scrawled using excrement or blood. .

Private bathrooms had no doors and mattresses were in a poor condition. Inspectors said the bedding was sometimes just a piece of foam with no protective cover or sheet.

'Youths locked up for 23 hours'

Youths were often locked up for 23 hours a day due to the lack of guards or teachers.

If inmates wanted to use telpehone landlines, inspectors reported the youths had to pay prohibitive rates.

And they noted that it was forbidden to put curtains on cell windows to reduce the effects of heat in a city where temperatures hit 30 degrees celsius. Only young people recognised as destitute can benefit from a free fan, inspectors said.

There were also complaints about food, the CGLPL team reported.

"Due to the serious nature of the conditions of incarceration, urgent measures must be taken to remedy," said Simonnot. "On the one hand, there is the indignity of the material conditions under which juveniles are being held and, on the other hand, the catastrophic consequences of the absence of prison and educational staff."

Darmanin said that work had been carried at the detention between 2024 and 2025 following damage to the buildingby inmates.

Though prison authorities said the health unit had never alerted La Valentine's management to problems with diet, inspectors hit out at a procedure in which an inmate was locked in a barred room with no seating, drinking water or toilets and without continuous supervision between 30 minutes and five hours.

"It was an exceptional response to the absence, within the units, of a waiting room enabling minors to be separated in the event of incidents," said Darmanin in response to Simonnot's demand for the move to be ended.

Describing the procedure as "a local practice", he said it was stopped on 20 August.

Opened in 2007, La Valentine is one of the six centres across France intended to make education a priority during dentention.

But according to the CGLPL and the International Prison Observatory, the high rate of staff absenteeism is leading to over-confinement and lack of schooling.

"There are no more teachers, there are no more guards, there's nothing left," said Simonnot. "Those in authority must give the staff the means to meet the needs of detained minors."

