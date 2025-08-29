ModernGhana logo
Police arrest suspect after robbery attempt at Gomoa Dabanyin

  Fri, 29 Aug 2025
The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery at Gomoa Dabanyin in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Police reports indicate that the incident happened on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at about 7:30 p.m. when two men, pretending to buy airtime, attacked a mobile money vendor and made away with her bag containing cash.

During the attack, one of the suspects, armed with a gun, fired several warning shots in an attempt to intimidate the victim and secure their escape. The vendor’s cries for help, however, alerted members of the community, who managed to capture one of the suspects, later identified as Awudu Ibrahim.

The angry mob nearly lynched him, but officers from the Gomoa Dominase District Police patrol team intervened swiftly to rescue and re-arrest him. A loaded single-barrel gun and the victim’s stolen bag, containing an undisclosed amount of money, were recovered at the scene.

The suspect is currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while efforts are ongoing to track down his accomplice, who managed to flee.

The Central East Regional Police Command has commended the swift response of the patrol team and also lauded residents for their cooperation in apprehending the suspect.

DSP Victor Kofi Dosoo, Head of Public Affairs for the Command, assured the public that the police remain resolute in their fight against crime and committed to ensuring the safety of communities.

