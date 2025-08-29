Who in Ghana Has Not Fought Before?

From Ashanti wars to Ga land disputes, conflict has shaped every corner of Ghana. Singling out the North as conflict-prone is unfair, ahistorical, and ignores the sacrifices Northerners made in building the nation.

Conflict Is Not a Northern Invention

In recent years, bloggers and social media commentators have created a troubling narrative that the people of Northern Ghana are more interested in fighting than in development. This view is simplistic, unfair, and historically inaccurate.

Conflict is not peculiar to the North. Which part of Ghana has not witnessed conflict? The Ashanti Kingdom fought multiple wars against the British in the 19th century, including the famous Sagrenti War of 1874. The Fante Confederacy engaged in wars of independence and self-defense along the coast. The Ga fought fiercely in Accra. The Anlo-Ewe clashed with neighbouring states. Even the Akyem and Denkyira were locked in violent confrontations long before colonial rule. Conflict, therefore, is not a Northern trademark, it is part of Ghana’s shared history.

Beyond Ghana, the reality is the same. Britain fought in the Falklands. China continues to assert sovereignty over Hong Kong and Taiwan. The United States has been in numerous wars, from Vietnam to Iraq. Nations everywhere have experienced bloody struggles in the name of sovereignty and identity. Why then should Northerners alone be singled out for ridicule?

Conflicts Have Deeper Roots

Conflicts rarely happen without cause. They often emerge from struggles to defend identity, sovereignty, and rights. To trivialize them with dismissive labels such as the “Guinea Fowl War” is to reduce complex struggles to mere comedy. These labels demean communities already striving to reconcile and heal. What Northerners need is understanding, support, and pathways to resolution and not to be ridiculed.

A Legacy of Colonial Neglect

The view of the North as “backward” conveniently ignores the deliberate design of colonial policy. The British administration systematically denied the Northern Territories access to quality education, infrastructure, and investment. Instead, Northerners were recruited en masse to provide cheap labour for cocoa farms, mines, road and railway construction, and the police and army in the South.

In truth, Southern Ghana’s economic transformation was built on the sweat of Northerners. The contribution of the North to the national economy remains undeniable, yet history has too often erased it. To reduce such a people to stereotypes of violence is an injustice.

Interwoven Identities

As Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has often observed, intermarriages between Northerners and Southerners enriched both communities. They reshaped Ghana’s social and cultural fabric and altered even the physical stature of populations. Many who proudly claim Southern heritage today are Northerners by DNA. Ghana’s identity is interwoven and shared, not divided.

Conflicts Across Ghana Today

Even in contemporary Ghana, no region is immune to disputes. The Alavanyo–Nkonya conflict in the Volta Region has persisted for decades over land ownership. The Ga–Dangme land disputes in Greater Accra flare up repeatedly. In the Western Region, galamsey and land ownership issues have sparked violent clashes. The Peki–Tefle disputes in the Volta Region and other chieftaincy rivalries are still unsettled.

Yes, Bawku in the Upper East has become symbolic of protracted conflict, but it is not alone. Singling out the North for special criticism ignores the reality that conflicts are scattered across the national landscape. Ghana’s conflicts are Ghanaian problems, not Northern problems.

Politicians Have Muddied the Waters Further

Colonial legacies may have planted the seeds of today’s conflicts, but politicians have often done little to water peace. Instead, disputes are exploited for political and electoral advantage. This has deepened mistrust and hardened divisions. Each election cycle seems to breathe new life into dormant disputes as politicians align with factions to gain votes. Politicians make empty promises assuring factions with large numbers of government support when elected into office. In this way, politics has become a fuel, not a remedy, for Ghana’s conflicts.

Time for Support, Not Stigma

Northerners are not defined by conflict. They are defined by resilience, sacrifice, and the hard work that helped transform Ghana. The narrative must shift from ridicule to responsibility. Instead of labeling disputes in ways that demean communities, the focus should be on addressing the historical inequalities that continue to fuel unrest.

We must invest in education, infrastructure, and dialogue mechanisms to create lasting solutions. Peacebuilding is not achieved through mockery but through empathy, inclusion, and sustained support.

A Call to National Unity

It is time to change the narrative. Conflicts are not Northern; they are Ghanaian. Northerners, like all Ghanaians, deserve dignity, respect, and a fair chance at development. Ridicule divides, solidarity unites. As Dr. Kwame Nkrumah once declared, “The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart”. In our interactions have not come across people of integrity, be they Northerners or Southerners, Christians or Muslims, Dagombas or Ewes? Why now, when we have lived in peace for so long, intermarried and done business together? Whether we like it or not, God in His Wisdom has put us together in this country called Ghana. We must be supportive of one another. This is the spirit Ghana must embrace if we are to build a future worthy of all our people.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

[email protected]