A Critical Response to Out of Control: Diagnostic Inflation, SEND Reform, and the Medicalisation Debate

Introduction

The Policy Exchange report Out of Control: Addressing the Rise in Psychiatric and Neurodevelopmental Disorders amongst Children and Young People (2025) sets out to interrogate what it frames as a crisis of diagnostic expansion, escalating costs, and unsustainable provision across health, education, and welfare. Written by Zachary Marsh and Jean-André Prager, with a foreword by Jeremy Hunt and preface by Alun Francis, the report situates the increase in diagnoses of autism, ADHD, and mental health conditions within what it terms a culture of “diagnosis-seeking” and “overmedicalisation.” It argues for a paradigm shift away from statutory rights-based provision towards discretionary systems designed to restore financial sustainability and resilience.

At first glance the report appears to be a sober analysis of worrying trends: rising referrals to children’s mental health services, escalating numbers of children with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs), and growing expenditure on disability benefits. The executive summary sets out stark figures: “a 48% increase in children and young people accessing NHS mental health services between 2021 and 2025” and “an 83%” increase in EHCPs since 2015/16 (p. 12). These numbers are framed as symptomatic not only of need but of a dangerous cultural shift. The report insists that “there must also be a greater recognition of the widening social definition of mental health and neurodiversity” which has created a “new normal” in which withdrawal from school or work due to poor mental health is increasingly accepted (p. 12).

The framing is clear. The expansion of diagnosis and support is not simply the long overdue recognition of historically neglected needs, but an inflationary process threatening both public finances and individual resilience. As the foreword by Jeremy Hunt suggests, “our laudable desire to ensure young people are happy and well-supported is at times manifesting in excessive impulses to medicalise and diagnose the routine, in a manner that can undercut grit and resilience” (p. 9).

Yet beneath this seemingly balanced call for debate lies a set of assumptions that merit careful scrutiny. The report equates higher prevalence with “overdiagnosis” rather than under-recognition. It presents EHCPs and statutory rights as barriers to efficient provision rather than mechanisms for ensuring equality. It portrays disability benefits as incentives for families to seek diagnoses rather than essential support for unavoidable costs. Most significantly, it frames resilience as a cultural deficit that can be corrected by limiting entitlements.

This critique argues that the report is deeply flawed in its use of evidence, selective in its representation of clinical practice, and regressive in its policy recommendations. By prioritising cost-containment over rights, it risks undermining decades of progress in supporting disabled children and young people. The following sections address the report’s treatment of diagnostic growth, its claims of medicalisation, its proposals for SEND reform, its stance on welfare benefits, and its broader ideological framing.

Diagnostic Inflation and the Question of Overdiagnosis

Central to the report is the claim that rising diagnoses cannot be explained solely by greater awareness or reduced stigma. Instead, it argues that the “widening social definition of mental health and neurodiversity” has created a “new normal” (p. 12). It warns of “diagnosis-seeking behaviour” incentivised by systems that base access to support on formal diagnosis (p. 13).

The evidence presented is striking. The number of children and young people referred to specialist NHS services tripled from 40,000 in 2016 to almost 120,000 in 2024 (p. 24). Waiting lists for autism assessments grew by 504% in less than five years, from 28,480 in 2019 to 172,022 in 2023 (p. 24). Diagnoses of ADHD doubled amongst boys between 2000 and 2018, with a particularly sharp rise in recent years (p. 24). These figures are cited as evidence that the system is becoming overwhelmed by milder cases that previously would not have been pathologised.

However, the inference that such growth is primarily inflationary is contestable. Decades of research have demonstrated the chronic underdiagnosis of autism, particularly among girls, ethnic minority children, and those without intellectual disability. The sharp rise in referrals may therefore reflect a long overdue recognition of hidden populations. Similarly, ADHD has historically been under-recognised in girls and in adults. To equate rising prevalence with “overdiagnosis” is to ignore the corrective function of expanded awareness and improved diagnostic practice.

The report acknowledges but downplays these possibilities. It notes that “reduced stigma and growing awareness” are factors, yet insists that “this cannot solely explain” the rise (p. 12). Instead it presents diagnostic expansion as a cultural phenomenon, reinforced by what it calls “diagnosis creep” (p. 29). The language is revealing: rather than recognising diagnostic refinement, the report frames expansion as pathological in itself.

Equally problematic is the use of clinical examples. The report cites NHS guidance on depression in children, noting that symptoms may include “sadness, or a low mood that does not go away” and “being irritable or grumpy all the time” (p. 28). It suggests that such criteria “inevitably cause confusion for parents trying to distinguish between what is ‘normal’ teenage behaviour and more serious mental illness” (p. 28). Yet this presentation is misleading. Clinical diagnosis requires not just the presence of symptoms but evidence of persistence, severity, and functional impairment. Irritability alone does not meet the threshold. By quoting simplified public-facing descriptions of symptoms, the report implies that diagnostic standards are unacceptably lax when in fact they remain robust.

The rhetorical strategy is clear. By conflating prevalence growth with diagnostic inflation, and by presenting simplified criteria as evidence of overpathologisation, the report constructs a narrative in which professionals, families, and children themselves are complicit in unnecessary medicalisation. This narrative disregards the structural reality that services have historically failed to identify, assess, and support many children whose needs are real but unrecognised.

Medicalisation and the Pathologising of Distress

The second theme of the report is the claim that ordinary distress is increasingly medicalised. It argues that “diagnosing young people’s ‘differences or distress as disorders…are medicalising ordinary or understandable reactions and behaviours” (p. 28). It cites figures such as Professor Sir Simon Wessely, who warns of “overprofessionalising or medicalising” issues that are “not really the business of doctors and GPs” (p. 28). The report presents such voices as evidence that clinical authority itself is turning against the expansion of diagnosis.

The concern about medicalisation is not new, nor is it without merit. There is a legitimate debate about the boundaries between illness and variation, particularly in psychiatry. Yet the report frames this debate in a way that consistently trivialises children’s suffering. By focusing on examples such as irritability or low mood, it creates the impression that diagnoses are handed out for everyday behaviour. It ignores the stringent requirement for functional impairment and persistence that underpins clinical practice.

The danger of this framing is that it undermines timely intervention. Conditions such as depression, anxiety disorders, and ADHD are associated with significant long-term risks if untreated. Early identification and intervention can mitigate these risks. By presenting diagnosis as a form of cultural contagion, the report risks fuelling scepticism that deters families from seeking help.

Equally concerning is the report’s framing of resilience. It laments that young people are encouraged to “see themselves as unable to cope with school, work and life, doomed to a life of dependence on state services” (p. 4). It calls for “raising expectations” (p. 14). Yet resilience is not built by denying recognition or support. It is fostered by environments that are responsive, inclusive, and equipped to meet children’s needs. To present support as corrosive of resilience is to invert the reality that unmet needs undermine confidence, participation, and achievement.

The report also invokes the language of “social contagion” to explain rising rates of diagnosis (p. 28). This is a contentious and stigmatising concept. While peer influence can shape how distress is expressed, to suggest that autism or ADHD diagnoses spread through contagion is to misrepresent neurodevelopmental conditions as cultural fads. Such claims are not only scientifically tenuous but risk deepening stigma against families already struggling for recognition.

Ultimately, the report’s treatment of medicalisation reduces a complex clinical and sociological debate to a simplistic binary between resilience and pathology. It ignores the nuanced reality that recognition of mental health and neurodevelopmental needs has been historically limited, and that rising diagnoses may reflect not an epidemic of pathology but the belated visibility of children previously excluded from support.

SEND, EHCPs, and the Question of Statutory Rights

Perhaps the most radical element of the report is its proposal to abolish the statutory framework for SEND. It recommends that the Children and Families Act 2014 and the 2015 SEND Code of Practice “should be repealed and replaced with a new statutory regime” and that EHCPs “should become non-statutory documents” (p. 14). It further proposes that “no new EHCPs should be issued for mainstream settings from 2026” (p. 17). Instead, EHCPs would function only as “passporting assessments” into specialist provision (p. 17).

The justification is couched in terms of financial sustainability. The report states that “the potential for the system to deliver unlimited, personalised support must be ended to restore financial sustainability” (p. 14). It notes that while spending has increased, “funding per head has fallen by a third since 2015/16” (p. 13). It argues that the statutory framework incentivises families to pursue diagnoses and escalate needs, thereby diluting resources.

This reasoning is problematic on multiple levels. First, it misrepresents the purpose of EHCPs. Far from being vehicles for unlimited provision, EHCPs are legal instruments designed to ensure that children receive the support necessary to access education on equal terms. The Children and Families Act 2014 was introduced precisely because discretionary systems had produced a postcode lottery of inconsistent provision. By proposing to strip EHCPs of statutory enforceability, the report would return the system to one where access depends on local budgets rather than rights.

Second, the claim that EHCPs “hamper learning” and “deny access to a broad and balanced curriculum” (p. 13) reverses reality. Properly designed EHCPs are intended to enable access, not restrict it. Interventions such as speech and language therapy or occupational therapy support participation and learning. To portray them as disruptive is to disregard their purpose and effect.

Third, the recommendation that Sections F, G, and H of EHCPs be removed, with specialist settings given flexibility to decide provision (p. 18), undermines the principle of quantified and specified support. Without clear specification, children risk being left with vague promises rather than enforceable provision. The statutory requirement that provision be detailed and enforceable is a safeguard against neglect.

The legal implications are also profound. The Equality Act 2010 imposes duties on schools and local authorities to make reasonable adjustments. The UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), ratified by the UK, affirms the right to inclusive education. Proposals to strip EHCPs of statutory enforceability risk breaching these obligations.

The ideological orientation is unmistakable. By framing statutory rights as unsustainable and disruptive, the report seeks to normalise a shift towards discretionary provision. This would erode accountability, weaken parental recourse, and risk leaving children without the support necessary for participation.

Welfare, Disability Benefits, and the Framing of Dependency

The report extends its scepticism of need into the welfare system. It highlights the sharp increase in Disability Living Allowance (DLA) awards for children, noting that the number of under-16s in receipt doubled over a decade to 682,000 in 2023, equivalent to one in sixteen children (p. 25). It argues that awards have been “driven almost entirely by learning difficulty, neurodevelopmental or behavioural disorder(s)” (p. 25).

Its recommendations are stringent. It calls for all DLA claims to be supported by “medical evidence” (p. 15), for review cycles to be shortened from five to three years (p. 16), and for the “Prospective Test” for PIP to be extended from nine to eighteen months (p. 20). It further suggests that for those aged 16 to 30, health and disability benefits should become “conditional,” with exceptions only in limited circumstances (p. 20).

The justification again rests on the claim that benefits incentivise diagnosis-seeking behaviour. By making access contingent on formal diagnosis, the system is said to encourage families to pathologise ordinary differences (p. 13).

This reasoning is flawed. Disability benefits exist to compensate for the additional costs of disability, such as transport, equipment, or care. These costs are real, structural, and unavoidable. To frame benefits as incentives to overdiagnose is to disregard their function and to stigmatise families.

The proposal to extend the PIP prospective test to eighteen months is especially concerning. The report acknowledges that the current nine-month threshold aligns with the Equality Act definition of disability (p. 20). To extend it arbitrarily risks excluding those whose conditions are serious but fluctuate or whose trajectory is uncertain. It would create a barrier inconsistent with established legal standards.

The recommendation that all claims be supported by medical evidence is superficially reasonable, but in practice risks burdening families and professionals with unnecessary bureaucracy. Many conditions, such as autism, require multidisciplinary assessment. Expecting families to produce regular medical evidence ignores the reality of overstretched services and long waiting lists.

The framing of conditionality is perhaps the most revealing. The proposal that benefits for young people should be conditional reflects a broader ideological stance that positions support not as a right but as a tool for behavioural management. It shifts the narrative from supporting children’s participation to policing their dependency.

Ideological and Policy Framing

The unifying thread of the report is its ideological framing. From the opening endorsement, which warns of the “catastrophic” human costs of inciting young people “to see themselves as unable to cope” (p. 4), to the repeated calls to “raise expectations” (p. 14), the report constructs a narrative of dependency.

It positions diagnosis as a threat to resilience, statutory rights as a threat to sustainability, and benefits as a threat to autonomy. It consistently frames children and families not as rights-holders but as potential exploiters of a permissive system. This is reinforced by language that casts support as corrosive. Families are accused of being encouraged “to escalate and entrench needs” (p. 10). Services are said to deliver provision “as an end unto itself” (p. 13).

This framing resonates strongly with broader austerity discourses. The emphasis on financial sustainability, on ending “unlimited personalised support” (p. 14), and on replacing statutory entitlements with discretionary budgets aligns with long-standing efforts to curtail welfare spending. The invocation of resilience and grit functions as a moral counterpart to fiscal restraint.

The contradictions are evident. While the report calls for empowerment, its recommendations would strip families of enforceable rights. While it warns against stigma, its rhetoric risks deepening suspicion of families seeking support. While it speaks of raising expectations, it proposes a system that would limit access to precisely the support that enables achievement.

In short, the ideological thrust of the report is to recast disability and mental health not as rights-based matters of equality, but as contingent, discretionary issues to be managed within fiscal limits. This represents a profound shift away from the trajectory of inclusive education and disability rights established over the past three decades.

Conclusion

Out of Control presents itself as a necessary intervention into a system overwhelmed by rising diagnoses and unsustainable costs. It raises legitimate questions about service capacity and outcomes. Yet its framing of diagnostic growth as “overdiagnosis,” its reduction of complex clinical realities to examples of irritability and sadness, its portrayal of EHCPs as disruptive, and its proposals to strip statutory rights reveal a regressive policy agenda.

By prioritising financial sustainability over rights, the report risks exacerbating inequalities and denying support to those most in need. Its emphasis on resilience as an alternative to recognition trivialises children’s suffering. Its portrayal of benefits as incentives to pathologise stigmatises families. Its recommendation to abolish the statutory SEND framework undermines decades of progress in inclusive education.

A genuine paradigm shift is indeed needed, but not the one proposed here. The shift required is towards adequately resourced services, early intervention, and inclusive practices that recognise both the legitimacy of children’s needs and their rights to support. It is towards accountability and enforceability, not discretion and withdrawal.

In the end, the question is not whether the rise in diagnoses is sustainable, but whether a society committed to equality can afford to dismantle the protections that make education and participation possible for all. On this measure, Out of Controloffers not a solution but a warning of the risks of turning back the clock.

William Gomes, a British-Bangladeshi anti-racism campaigner, advocate for the rights of displaced people, and a contributor to various publications. He can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/williamnicholasgomes, on X at x.com/Wnicholasgomes, on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/williamngomes, and via his website www.williamnicholasgomes.com.