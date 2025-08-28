E.P. Church Choirs urged to care for creation, promote unity

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) Choirs have been encouraged to dedicate themselves to activities that enrich lives, particularly among the youth, while promoting unity and diversity in musical heritage.

This call was made by Togbe Dr. Adza Kodzo VI, Chief of the Gblevi Clan of Abutia-Kloe, during the Ho East Presbytery Church Choir’s Zone One Biennial Rally.

Togbe Dr. Adza Kodzo VI underscored the crucial role of choristers both within and outside the church. “Within the church, choristers participate in church-led activities, promote environmentally friendly practices, raise awareness through sharing information, and pray for creation,” he noted. “Beyond the church, choristers advocate for change, make consumer choices for sustainable products, support other organizations, and reduce environmental pollution.”

He acknowledged that the choir faces challenges in fulfilling its mandate, especially in a changing society where many have drifted from tradition. Nonetheless, he stressed the opportunities available to make a meaningful impact, particularly on the youth. “The choir’s visibility outside the church is needed more than ever, and organizing public fora to educate the youth against societal ills would be a step in the right direction,” he said.

Reaffirming the mandate of the E.P. Church Choirs, Togbe Dr. Adza Kodzo VI urged them to extend their influence beyond the church. “The choir’s melodious voices must influence culture, promote unity, and showcase diversity in musical heritage for God’s creation,” he stated. He also wished the zone a successful rally and prayed for God’s guidance and protection.

Reflecting on the theme “Care for Creation, The Church Choir in Perspective,” he emphasized that the choir’s impact should not be measured solely by music. “The choir’s role in promoting environmentally friendly practices and reducing environmental pollution is crucial in caring for creation,” he explained.

He further noted that the true stewardship of choristers is seen when society can testify to their positive influence. “The choir’s activities should be focused on fulfilling Christian responsibility and promoting a positive impact on society,” he added.

The Biennial Rally, which aimed to establish an Endowment Fund to empower the youth and secure the future of the choir, also received strong support from Togbe Dr. Adza Kodzo VI. He donated GH¢4,000 and pledged his continued commitment to the zone’s growth and sustainability.

With such support, the E.P. Church Choir is expected to continue advancing unity, diversity, and care for creation, while serving as a platform for youth empowerment and positive social transformation.