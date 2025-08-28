ModernGhana logo
Is Tanko-Computer Blaming Akufo-Addo for Omane-Boamah’s Clearly NDC-Rigged Death? - Part 1

THU, 28 AUG 2025

It is rather quaint and unspeakably absurd that having been caught flatfooted and butt-naked with their pants down, hung and all, as my neighbors hereabouts are wont to say, National Democratic Congress’ mischief-makers like Mr. Rashid Tanko-Computer would unconscionably and self-righteously turn around to morbidly and scandalously accuse the recently exited, twice consecutively elected President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for having supposedly caused the August 6, 2025, Z-9 Chinese-made Helicopter Crash that literally incinerated all 8 passengers and crew on-board near Adansi-Akrofuom Township, in the Asante Region (See “We wouldn't be here if Akufo-Addo had acted on galamsey report – Tanko-ComputerModernghana.com 8/16/25).

It goes without saying that the former Deputy-Director of Elections and Information Technology (IT) for the 2024 Mahama Presidential Campaign and the entire institutional establishment of the presently ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) would rather be better off letting on to the Ghanaian people, precisely what part the critic himself, as well as his superiors at the Mahama Presidency, played in the apparently and evidently criminally orchestrated air-borne cremation of Tanko-Computer’s former boss and until his death the Mahama-appointed and apparently assassinated Minister of Defense of the Mahama 2.0 Regime.

Now, isn’t it flagrantly obvious to Mr. Tanko-Computer that there were too many circumstantially and strategically undeniable coincidences over precisely which Mahama cabinet appointee and a Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia-dictated party executive or stalwart got on the ill-fated Z-9 Military Helicopter bound for the globally renowned gold-mining municipality of Adansi-’Buasi, to make the aviation-fuel roasting deaths of Drs. Edward Omane-Boamah and Ibrahim Murtala Mohammend, the Mahama-appointed Minister for the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, a complete and total happenstance or accident?

Naturally and characteristically, rather than boldly, honestly and remorsefully confront the criminally obvious, this Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia surrogate has brazenly chosen to throw some strategic dust into the eyes of the Ghanaian citizenry, almost as if each and every one of us was too congenitally daft to fully and soberly appreciate the unspeakable and historically unprecedented horror that plunged into the secondary forest between Adansi-Akrofuom and Brofoyedru Townships.

At least somebody in one of the well-appointed and capacious office suites of the Mahama-occupied and the John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor-constructed Jubilee House ought to muster the courage, as well as the moral integrity, to inform the overwhelming majority of the largely unsuspecting Ghanaian citizenry about precisely what went down in the sylvan vicinity of Adansi-’Buasi on the heavily cloudy and foggy Wednesday of August 6, 2025, instead of giving us the sort of peevish run-around that mystified and unjustifiably and inexplicably shrouded the circumstances surrounding the still largely unexplained apparent palace assassination of then President John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mills on that equally ill-fated and sinister Tuesday of July 24, 2012, between the Old-Danish Constructed Slave-Trading Fort in the Municipal Township of Osu-Accra and the British-Constructed 37th Military Hospital, also within the Greater-Accra Metropolis.

So, if one may politely and humbly ask: Why are absolutely no stalwarts or any major political operatives from both the ruling National Democratic Congress and the country’s main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), demanding the immediate suspension of President John “Brazil Embraer Racket” Dramani Mahama, pending the possibility of his impeachment and removal from office, while serious investigations are conducted into the quiddities of the circumstances surrounding the August 6, 2025, Z-9-8 Helicopter Crash, such as was recently launched into the patently arbitrary and politically motivated case of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo?

At least there will be absolutely no need, whatsoever, for the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to call for the appointment of an Interim-President for “The Republic,” since we already have a Vice-President who is poised to immediately step up to the plate and act in place of the Bole-Bamboi native from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region? After all, has it not already been observed by our sages of yore that: “What is good for the goose is also inescapably and unarguably good for the gander”?

So , what has, so far, prevented the leaders of Ghana’s two major political parties from making the same moral and political judgment call as was made just this past April by President Mahama vis-a-vis the professional conduct and competence of Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo, almost about exactly a month before Yours Truly was admitted to the Emergency Department of one of New York City’s Major Teaching Hospitals, for what was at the time clinically diagnosed as a bout of Syncope. Now, I promptly own that I am no Numerologist, but I am, nevertheless, quite certain that some of these things do not occur absolutely out of the proverbial blue, as some of my neighbors hereabouts in New York City are wont to say.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Professor Emeritus, Department of English
SUNY-Nassau Community College
Garden City, New York
E-mail: [email protected]

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD, © 2025

