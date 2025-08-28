ModernGhana logo
Thu, 28 Aug 2025

NPP needs a candidate that appeals to Ghanaians, not only the party — Dr Adutwum tells delegates

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Dr Osei Yaw AdutwumDr Osei Yaw Adutwum

Former Education Minister and flagbearer hopeful, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, has appealed to delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to entrust him with the mandate to lead the party to victory in the 2028 elections.

The Bosomtwe Member of Parliament made the appeal after filing his nomination forms at the NPP headquarters to contest in the upcoming flagbearership race.

Dr Adutwum now joins Kennedy Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, and former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as contenders who have officially filed their papers.

Speaking in an interview on Ekosii Sen on Asempa FM on Thursday, August 28, 2025, Dr Adutwum declared himself the NPP’s best choice to lead the party into the next general elections.

He pointed out that Ghanaians had already recognised his potential when former President Nana Akufo-Addo gave him the opportunity to serve at the Education Ministry.

Building on that experience, he urged party delegates to give him the nod, stressing that the people of Ghana were ready to support the NPP under his leadership.

