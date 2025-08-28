Calls to replace Akwaaba with ‘Oobakɛ’ genuine; I support it — Greater Accra Regional Minister

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, has backed calls for national sites in Accra to be branded with the Ga version of welcome, “Oobakɛ.”

Her support follows recent agitation by some Ga indigenes, especially on social media, demanding that “Akwaaba”—the Akan word for welcome—be replaced with “Oobakɛ,” the Ga equivalent.

They argue that the Ga language has been sidelined at national tourist sites despite the tribe’s ownership of the land on which many of these facilities are located.

The debate gained momentum after concerns were raised about Nkrumah’s Mausoleum, where welcome inscriptions were displayed in Akan, Ewe, and English, but excluded Ga-Dangme.

Reacting to the matter in an interview on Thursday, August 28, Mrs. Ocloo said the concerns were valid and deserved attention.

“These are real concerns that need to be addressed, and so I will support them. It’s a Ga-Adangme land, I’m a regional minister… I protect the values of all Ga-Adangmes because Greater Accra isn’t just about being a capital. Culturally we have to accord some high level of respect. It’s a cultural setting. Respect it,” she said.

Meanwhile, legal scholar and social commentator Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare has urged Ghanaians to embrace “Akwaaba” as a shared national identity instead of replacing it with other local variations.

In a social media post on the same day, Prof. Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, said such words should be seen as part of Ghana’s collective heritage rather than a source of contest.