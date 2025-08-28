NPP urges peaceful Akwatia by-election

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and President John Dramani Mahama to ensure a peaceful and transparent process during the upcoming Akwatia by-election.

The party raised concerns about the possible infiltration of thugs and undue interference that could compromise the credibility of the exercise.

Addressing a press conference, the NPP’s National Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah, underscored the importance of accountability in security arrangements for the polls. He stressed that the credibility of the election depended heavily on the neutrality and professionalism of the police service.

“We request that all police officers on duty for the election must wear official name tags for easy identification and avoidance of infiltration by thugs who are planned to be included,” Mr. Ahiagba stated.

The NPP expressed disappointment with the Ghana Police Service’s handling of previous violent incidents during elections. According to the party, despite assurances of firm action, several suspects arrested in earlier disturbances were granted bail without proper identification, raising doubts about the commitment of security agencies to ensure justice.

Mr. Ahiagbah emphasised that the Akwatia by-election provided an opportunity for the government and security authorities to restore public confidence in Ghana’s democratic process by guaranteeing safety and fairness for all participants.

“The people of Akwatia deserve an election that is free, fair, and transparent. The presence of thugs or any attempt to intimidate voters must not be tolerated,” he added.

The NPP further urged President Mahama to demonstrate leadership by ensuring that the security agencies remain impartial and that the will of the people of Akwatia is respected. The party maintained that only a peaceful and credible election would reinforce Ghana’s democratic reputation and prevent potential unrest.