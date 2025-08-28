‘NPP leadership projecting Bawumia as establishment choice’ — Kwasi Kwarteng

The Campaign Spokesperson for the Kennedy Agyapong team, Kwasi Kwarteng, has accused the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of attempting to impose Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer for the 2028 elections.

The criticism comes after the NPP’s official social media platforms allegedly streamed the nomination filing of the former Vice President but did not extend the same coverage to other aspirants.

In a post on Thursday, August 28, he said this conduct reflects the same tendencies that led to the NPP’s poor performance in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, under Dr. Bawumia’s watch as flagbearer, the party suffered its “worst results in history,” including a 31% drop in national votes, 16% decline in northern votes, 33% fall in southern votes, and a collapse of support in Zongo communities.

“Unity cannot be achieved when official party handles are reduced to campaign tools for Dr. Bawumia,” Kwarteng wrote.

“The use of the party’s official social media handles to stream only DMB’s nomination filing is a betrayal of the very unity our national leadership claims to preach,” he added.

The former Ministry of Education PRO further accused the party leadership of “deliberate and consistent attempts” to tilt the internal race in favour of Bawumia, warning that such acts could compel other candidates to “take their destiny into their own hands.”

“The grassroots would not be forced into silence while the future of the party is mortgaged for one individual,” he stressed.