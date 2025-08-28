ModernGhana logo
NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia is the most experienced, formidable among the lot’ — Miracles Aboagye

NPP Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye
THU, 28 AUG 2025
Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has described his boss as the most experienced and prepared aspirant in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer race.

According to him, the NPP cannot afford to gamble with its choice of leader as it prepares to wrest power from the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2028 elections.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV after Dr. Bawumia filed his nomination forms on Thursday, August 28, Mr. Aboagye said the former Vice President stands tall among all aspirants when it comes to readiness, formidability, and electability.

“The NPP has barely 1,200 days to the next general elections, and the question we must all ask is: who among the aspirants gives us the best chance to win power in 2028? It comes down to three things — who is the most prepared, who is the most formidable, and who is the most winnable. Without doubt, Dr. Bawumia ticks all the boxes,” he stressed.

He argued that Dr. Bawumia’s political journey has been unmatched, citing his experience as a four-time running mate, a Vice President for eight years, and the NPP’s 2024 presidential candidate.

“No other aspirant can compare to that. He has been at the forefront of Ghana’s politics at the highest level for over 16 years. He knows the terrain, the pitfalls, and the strategy it takes to win. That is why party members are rallying behind him,” Mr. Aboagye said.

He added that Dr. Bawumia’s long service to the party and the country makes him the most formidable choice to lead the NPP into the next elections.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

